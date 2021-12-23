San Francisco A Christmas Carol, Starring Francois Battiste as Scrooge, Cancels Remainder of Run

The Los Angeles production of Jack Thorne's adaptation of the Dickens tale had previously canceled its final performances.

The San Francisco engagement of Jack Thorne's adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, which began its limited run November 26, has canceled its remaining performances at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre due to COVID-19. The production had been scheduled to run through December 26.

Ticket holders will be contacted by their original point of purchase. For questions, email feedback@broadwaysf.com.

Obie winner Francois Battiste (10 Days in the Valley, Bronx Bombers) headed the company as Ebenezer Scrooge with Tony nominee Nancy Opel (Urinetown, Wicked) as Ghost of Christmas Past and Amber Iman (Hamilton, Shuffle Along) as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig. Jamie Manton directed.

The company also featured Ben Beckley as Father/Marley, Charlie Berghoffer IV and Gabriel Kong alternating as Tiny Tim, Samuel Faustine as Ferdy/Nicholas, LeRoy S. Graham III as Fred, Monica Ho as Little Fan, Ramzi Khalaf as Bob Cratchit, Stephanie Lambourn as Mrs. Cratchit, Ash Malloy as Belle, Kris Saint-Louis as Young Ebenezer, Annie Sherman as Jess, Wiley Naman Strasser as George, and Colin Thomson as Fezziwig. Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. and Helen Siveter were standbys.

A separate tour of A Christmas Carol, with Bradley Whitford as Scrooge, previously canceled its remaining performances at Los Angeles' Ahmanson Theatre.

A Christmas Carol opened at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre November 20, 2019, following several holiday runs at The Old Vic in London. The production won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation and took home five 2020 Tony Awards: Best Original Score (Christopher Nightingale), Best Scenic Design of a Play (Rob Howell), Best Costume Design of a Play (Howell), Best Lighting Design of a Play (Hugh Vanstone), and Best Sound Design of a Play (Simon Baker).

A Christmas Carol also had music supervision by Paul Staroba, music coordination by Howard Joines, casting by Jim Carnahan and Jason Thinger, and movement by Lizzi Gee. Matt Smart was the music director for the San Francisco production.

