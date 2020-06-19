San Francisco Ballet Takes a ‘Leap of Faith’ Into New Season

The 2021 lineup includes a world premiere by Cathy Marston and the West Coast premiere of Alexei Ratmansky’s The Seasons.

Amid continued closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, San Francisco Ballet has hopes for next year with its newly announced "Leap of Faith" season, scheduled to run January 19–June 27, 2021.

The season is comprised of seven programs, which collectively includes four world premieres—two of which appear in its opening slate—and various repertory staples.

Program 01 begins January 19 and includes a world premiere by SF Ballet soloist Myles Thatcher, making him the first corps de ballet member in three decades to choreograph a new work for a subscription season. The repertory cycle also includes a world premiere by Danielle Rowe and Yuri Possokhov's 2015 hit Swimmer.

Additional world premieres will play in the following programs, first by Mark Morris (in Program 02, opening January 21), then Cathy Marston's Mrs. Robinson (inspired by the '60s novella and subsequent film The Graduate) in Program 03, running February 16–21.

Additional highlights include the West Coast premiere of Alexei Ratmansky's The Seasons (Program 03), George Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream (Program 04) and Jewels (Program 05), and Artistic Director Helgi Tomasson's Swan Lake (Program 06) and Romeo & Juliet (Program 07).

"As we launch the 2021 Season during a tumultuous yet critical moment in our history, I am reminded that now more than ever, we need the beauty and healing power of art in our lives," Tomasson said. "While it is a season requiring resiliency as we navigate our path forward, it is also a season of innovation and tradition that showcases the continued diversity, artistry, and excellence of our Company."

For more information, visit SFBallet.org.