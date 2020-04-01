San Francisco Engagement of Hamilton Canceled, Harry Potter and More Impacted Following COVID-19 Restrictions

California has issued a "Shelter in Place" order in an effort to flatten the curve.

As areas across the country enforce mass gathering restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, California has extended its "Shelter in Place" order in several regions, affecting multiple productions currently in San Francisco and beyond.

BroadwaySF, which operates the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres, has canceled all performances of its engagements of Hamilton and The Book of Mormon. Hamilton launched its Bay Area sit-down at the Orpheum in February of last year and was scheduled to play through May 31; The Book of Mormon was to play the Golden Gate as part of its national tour in April.

The Sting-led The Last Ship tour, which began at the Golden Gate February 20, also had to cut its San Francisco leg short.

Those with tickets to affected performances will be refunded to their method of payment, and patrons with tickets through third parties are instructed to contact their place of purchase.

The Curran, the Bay Area home of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, announced that it would similarly cancel performances of the two-part play through April 30. Initially, the production intended to reduce the theatre's capacity so that it could still perform through Mayor London Breed's ban on gatherings of over 1,000 people.

See below for additional updates from the Bay Area:

- American Conservatory Theater has canceled remaining performances of Toni Stone in its 1,040-Geary Theater, as well as performances of Gloria at its 283-seat venue, The Strand. Both productions have offered stream-at-home alternatives. The remaining two productions of the company's 2019–2020 season, The Rocky Horror Show and Poor Yella Rednecks: Vietgone Part 2, have also been canceled.

READ: How to Support a Theatre Company and Stream a Show While Social Distancing

- Berkeley Repertory Theatre canceled remaining performances of Culture Clash (Still in America) and its production of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, originally slated to begin March 19. Similar to American Conservatory Theater's offer, both productions are available to stream.

- TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has canceled its production of They Promised Her the Moon beginning March 12. Additionally, the upcoming Ragtime, scheduled for April 1–May 3, has been canceled, though the company intends to put on the production around the same time next year (replacing the previously announced Man of La Mancha). Performances of The Book of Will are still expected to begin June 3.



On the opposite coast, the curtain has come down on Broadway shows, currently through April 12.

(UPDATED April 1, 10 AM ET)

