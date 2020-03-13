San Francisco Engagements of Hamilton, Harry Potter, The Last Ship, More Canceled Following COVID-19 Restrictions

The city issued a ban on gatherings of over 1,000 people for two weeks in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

As areas across the country implement mass gathering restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, San Francisco has followed suit, affecting multiple productions currently in the city.

BroadwaySF, which operates the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres, have canceled performances of Hamilton through March 25 and the remainder of the run of The Last Ship. Those with tickets to performances within that window will be refunded to their method of payment, and patrons with tickets through third parties are instructed to contact their place of purchase.

Hamilton, which launched a sit-down engagement in San Francisco in February of last year, is scheduled to play through May 31. The Sting-led The Last Ship tour began at the Golden Gate February 20 and was slated to end March 22.

The Curran, the Bay Area home of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, announced March 12 afternoon that it would similarly cancel performances of the two-part play through March 31. Initially, the production intended to reduce the theatre's capacity so that it could still perform through Mayor London Breed's ban on gatherings of over 1,000 people.

See below for additional updates from the Bay Area:

- American Conservatory Theater has canceled remaining performances of Toni Stone in its 1,040-Geary Theater, as well as performances of Gloria at its 283-seat venue, The Strand.

- Remaining performances of Culture Clash (Still) in America at Berkeley Repertory Theatre have been canceled, and School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, originally slated to begin March 19, will remain suspended through April 5.

- TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has canceled its production of They Promised Her the Moon beginning March 12. Additionally, the upcoming Ragtime, scheduled for April 1–May 3, has been canceled, though the company intends to put on the production around the same time next year (replacing the previously announced Man of La Mancha). Performances of The Book of Will are still expected to begin June 3.



On the opposite coast, the curtain has come down on Broadway shows through April 12. The Broadway League had expressed its intent to keep productions running until government-mandated, which it officially came down to in a 2 PM declaration from Governor Andrew Cuomo.

(UPDATED MARCH 13, 9:30 AM ET)

