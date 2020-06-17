San Francisco Opera Cancels Fall 2020 Season in Wake of Coronavirus

The organization aims to reopen the War Memorial Opera House in spring 2021.

San Francisco Opera will not reopen until spring 2021 at the earliest. In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the War Memorial Opera House will remain shuttered through 2020, forcing the company to scrap its fall slate.

The season was to begin September 11 with an opening night celebration with incoming Music Director Eun Sun Kim. The fall lineup also included Fidelio, Così fan tutte, and the West coast premiere of the opera adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale (the company hopes to present each in a later season) as well as revivals of Rigoletto and La Bohème.

Performances are expected to resume in spring 2021 as planned, beginning with The Barber of Seville April 26–May 16 and followed by the company premiere of Der Zwerg.

In the meantime, the company will continue to feature virtual events and content on its digital Opera Is ON platform.

