Santa Fe's Teatro Paraguas to Stream Caridad Svich's Red Bike

Juliet Salazar directs the monologue play, adapted for video and performed by a cast of 10.

In lieu of its annual summer fundraiser, Santa Fe theatre Teatro Paraguas will stream a video performance of Caridad Svich's Red Bike on Vimeo for a two-week run. Originally written as a monologue play, the piece has been divided among ten actors, all of whom have been filmed separately.

In Red Bike, the vast underbelly of American society, in small town and rural settings, is seen through the eyes of an 11-year-old. Directed by Juliet Salazar, the video will be broadcast July 17–30.

The cast of the online production is made up of Roxanne Tapia, Alix Hudson, JoJo Sena de Tarnoff, Jenifer Nelson, Paola Martini, Cristina Vigil, Jonathan Harrell, Niko’a Salas, Froggy Fernandez, and Argos MacCallum.

Once theatre venues can safely reopen, Teatro Paraguas will produce Red Bike. Support the theatre and the project by clicking here.

