Santino Fontana and Laura Osnes Lead World Premiere Recording of New Musical My Marcello

The musical features a score by Rosabella Gregory and Dina Gregory, with a book by Corey Brunish.

Tony winner Santino Fontana and Tony nominee Laura Osnes, who appeared on Broadway together in 2013's Cinderella, will reunite for a different kind of love story: a romantic comedy about death. The pair star in the world premiere recording of the new musical My Marcello, releasing digitally from Broadway Records August 20.

The musical features a score by U.K. twin sister writing duo Rosabella and Dina Gregory, and book by Corey Brunish. Based on the 1997 film Roseanna's Grave (a.k.a. For Roseanna), the story centers on a man who tries to keep everyone in town alive until he can afford to buy one of the last two remaining burial plots for his gravely ill wife.

In addition to Fontana and Osnes, the recording stars Jagged Little Pill Tony nominees Elizabeth Stanley and Derek Klena, Tony nominees Terrence Mann (Pippin) and Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde), and Drama Desk nominee Raymond Jaramillo McLeod (Wonderful Town).

The Gregorys' recent work includes the 2020 Audible Original adaptation of Wind in the Willows, written by Dina with original music and songs by Rosabella. Brunish is a three-time Tony-winning producer and is currently producing the new documentary feature "Defying Gravity" about the career of Stephen Schwartz.

My Marcello is produced by Michael J. Moritz, Jr. and Brunish, and associate produced by Jakob Reinhardt and Deena Zucker. Rosabella Gregory also provides orchestrations and arrangements, with music direction by Cynthia Meng.