Santino Fontana, Ashley Park, More Set for Another Round of 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Santino Fontana, Ashley Park, More Set for Another Round of 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
By Andrew Gans
Apr 28, 2020
 
The stars join a long list of performers participating in the video series.
Santino Fontana
Santino Fontana Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Over a dozen theatre favorites will take part in the next edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues April 28, including Tony winner Santino Fontana, Tony nominee Ashley Park, Minnie Driver, Brandon J. Dirden, Alison Wright, and Rita Wilson. The videos will be streamed every 15 minutes on Instagram (@24HourPlays) beginning at 6 PM ET.

Also slated to perform are Sofia Black D’Elia, Dane DeHaan, Crystal Dickinson, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Michael Esper, Willa Fitzgerald, Isabelle Fuhrman, Michael Gandolfini, Aymee Garcia, Joel Marsh Garland, Amy Hargreaves, Miles G. Jackson, Justin Kirk, Meila Kreiling, Sydney Lemmon, Katherine McNamara, Erin Moriarty, Coral Peña, and Anna Wood.

They'll present works written by Lemon Andersen, Pascale Armand, Courtney Baron, J. Julian Christopher, David Cote, Kristoffer Diaz, Mark T Evans, Aniello Fontano, Kevin R. Free, Daniel Goldfarb, Jason Grote, Lovell Holder, Monet Hurst-Mendoza, David Krumholtz, David Lindsay-Abaire, Eric Loo, Craig Lucas, Catya McMullen, Monique Moses, Marsha Norman, Lina Patel, Lynn Rosen, Mfoniso Udofia, Claire Zajdel, and Anna Ziegler.

The process began April 27, when the the performers shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. After introductions, writers got to work crafting new monologues specifically for their performer. Monologues were then distributed the morning of April 28, with the thespians filming their performances throughout the day. The 24-hour cycle is completed with the launch of the videos at 6 PM.

The most recent edition of the viral plays played with form by having performers do a musical monologue, with Daveed Diggs, John Gallagher, Jr., Sarah Steele, and more joining in the fun. Check it out here.

Inside the 2019 24 Hour Plays Gala, Honoring Kathy Bates

Inside the 2019 24 Hour Plays Gala, Honoring Kathy Bates

21 PHOTOS
24 Hour Plays_2019_Cast_HR_-2.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Cast_HR_.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Cast_HR_-3.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Cast_HR_-4.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Kathy Bates_HR_.jpg
Kathy Bates Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Mat Fraser, Kathy Bates, and Julie Atlas Muz_HR_.jpg
Mat Fraser, Kathy Bates, and Julie Atlas Muz Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Brett Gelman_HR_.jpg
Brett Gelman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Brett Gelman_HR_-2.jpg
Brett Gelman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Ana Villafañe_HR_.jpg
Ana Villafañe Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Carolyn Cantor and Jonathan Marc Sherman_HR_.jpg
Carolyn Cantor and Jonathan Marc Sherman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.