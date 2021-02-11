Santino Fontana, Gloria Estefan, Nik Walker, More to Lead Broadway Baby Reading

The virtual reading of the illustrated children's book by Russell Miller and Judith A. Proffer will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

A virtual reading of the illustrated children’s book Broadway Baby, written by theatre operator and producer Russell Miller with Judith A. Proffer, will be presented by One Grand Books February 21 at 3 PM ET.

The event will feature Gloria Estefan (On Your Feet!), Tony winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Telly Leung (Aladdin), Ruby Lewis (Paramour), Grammy nominee Kara Lindsey (Newsies), Kevin Massey (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Cinderella), Adam Pascal (Rent), Ann Sanders (Dear Evan Hansen), Emmy winner Kevin Spirtas (Days of Our Lives), Nik Walker (Ain’t Too Proud), and Astrid van Wieren (Come from Away).

Illustrated by Yoko Matsuoka, the children's book spotlights Broadway Baby, who dreams of becoming a Broadway star. Those dreams take readers on a theatrical journey from his crib to the playground to the heart of New York City, with nods to many elements that make live theatre so special. Released by Meteor 17 Books, Broadway Baby is on book shelves now.

Tickets for the online event, which are $25 and include an author-signed copy of the book, can be purchased here. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

