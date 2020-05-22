Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Laura Osnes, More Tapped For Broadway Banter: Safe at Home Series

The interviews will be followed by a Q&A session where fans can interact with their favorite Broadway star.

While stage door autograph sessions are on hold, fans can still get a chance to meet the stars face-to-face—albeit virtually. Beginning May 30, several stage favorites will take part in Broadway Fantasy Camp’s new Broadway Banter: Safe-At-Home series, including Tony winner Santino Fontana, Tony nominees Lilli Cooper, Jenn Colella, and Laura Osnes, Olivier winner Lesli Margherita, Telly Leung, and Corey Cott.

The intimate series, which used to be held at the theatre district staple Sardi's, includes an interview followed by an interactive experience for fans. To make the experience safer for all involved in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Broadway Banter will now be held on Zoom.

"It's not just a Q&A session," said Colella. "I want to hear my fans and I want us to create a dialogue together to lift one another up in this very strange time. The opportunity to 'hang out' with my fans and for them to get to know one another makes my heart soar."

Check out the schedule of Broadway stars below, with more names to be announced at a later date. To purchase tickets, click here. For every 25 tickets sold, Broadway Fantasy Camp will donate a ticket to a hospital worker.

May 30 at 1:30 PM ET: Laura Osnes (Bandstand, Cinderella)

June 2 at 10 AM: Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance)

June 3 at 2 PM: Jenna Leigh Green (Wicked, Sabrina the Teenage Witch)

June 3 at 5 PM: Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)

June 4 at 8:15 PM: Jenn Colella (Come From Away, If / Then)

June 5 at 5 PM: Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants)

June 6 at 2 PM: Chilina Kennedy (The Band’s Visit, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical)

June 6 at 2 PM: Lesli Margherita (Emojiland, Matilda the Musical)

June 13 at 5 PM: Karla Garcia (Hamilton, Smash)

July 1 at 1 PM: Corey Cott (Bandstand, Newsies)

