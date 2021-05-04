Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Joe Morton, More Join PBS Memorial Day Concert

Tony winner Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinese will host the special presentation.

A number of theatre favorites, including Tony nominees Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, and Joe Morton, are set to appear in Capital Concert’s National Memorial Day Concert: A Night Of Remembrance. The special event, hosted by Tony winner Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinese, airs May 30 at 8 PM ET on PBS.

The concert will feature performances and tributes from Washington, D.C. and around the country honoring American heroes. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the traditional live concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will not be held, similar to last year .

Also featured in the lineup are General Colin Powell, Gladys Knight, Vince Gill, Alan Jackson, Denyce Graves, The Four Tops, Steve Buscemi, Kathy Baker, Mary McCormack, Bailee Madison, and the National Symphony Orchestra. Members from The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, The U.S. Army Voices and Army Chorus, The Soldiers’ Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band, The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, The U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants, and Service Color Teams will also take part.

The program will commemorate the 70th and 20th anniversaries of the Korean War and the September 11th attacks, respectively, as well as pay tribute to nurses serving during the Vietnam War.