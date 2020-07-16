Sara Bareilles, Rita Moreno, More Set for Broadway Sings for Joe Kennedy III Concert

By Andrew Gans
Jul 16, 2020
 
The virtual fundraiser will also feature a Q&A.
Sara Bareilles Marc J. Franklin

In conjunction with the Campaign for Kennedy for Massachusetts, Group5 Productions will present Broadway Sings for Joe Kennedy III beginning July 21.

The 30-minute, pre-taped virtual concert, which will be followed by a Q&A, will feature performances by Sara Bareilles, Alli Mauzey, and Dee Roscioli, with appearances from Christopher Jackson, Rosanne Cash, Tony winner Harvey Fierstein, Judy Collins, and EGOT winner Rita Moreno.

Representative Kennedy, who is challenging incumbent U.S. Senator Ed Markey in the state's upcoming primary election, is also expected to make an appearance.

The previously announced Kelli O'Hara, Solea Pfeiffer, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will no longer take part.

The concert is produced and directed by Tony winner Debbie Gravitte through Group5 Productions.

Tickets begin at $5.

