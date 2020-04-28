Sara Bareilles, Original Waitress Cast, and More Sing Nick Cordero’s ‘Live Your Life’

Jessie Mueller, Keala Settle, Christopher Fitzgerald, and more urge their former co-star to #WakeUpNick in their rendition of his original song.

As Tony nominee Nick Cordero recovers from COVID-19 at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, his “Sugar Butter Family” from Broadway’s Waitress gathered virtually in a performance of his original song “Live Your Life.” The music video was made to raise funds for Cordero and his family via GoFundMe.

Cordero originated the role of Earl in the Broadway production of Waitress, which opened in April 2016. Here, members of that principal cast such as Jessie Mueller, Keala Settle, Kimiko Glenn, Christopher Fitzgerald, Drew Gehling, Dakin Matthews, and Eric Anderson—along with the show’s composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles—sang in an effort to #WakeUpNick.

The video also includes members of the extended Waitress family, including Fran Curry, Charity Angel Dawson, Becky Fleming, Thomas Gates, Henry Gottfried, Molly Hager, Aisha Jackson, Molly Jobe, Claire Kean, McKenna Kean, Max Kumangai, Adele Miskie, Jodie Moore and daughter Hattie, Jeremy Morse, Jenny Pendergraft, Ragan Pharris, Marisha Ploski, Tom Sharkey, Anita Shastri, Phil Stoehr, Stephanie Torns, Jenna Ushkowitz, Ryan Vasquez, and Ricky Jay Yates.

Waitress musicians Nadia DiGiallonardo (piano), Yair Evnine (guitar, cello), Adam Kaufman (organ), Rich Mercurio (drums), Lee Nadel (bass), Meg Toohey (guitar, slide)—also known here as the Sugar Butter Band—accompanied them on the tune. The performance was part of The Show Must Go On...Show, a 15-minute online variety special produced by Art Lab & Showtown Productions.

Cordero was playing the role of Dennis in the Hollywood mounting of the Tony-nominated Best Musical. The production shut down March 14 amidst concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. As he continues to battle, his wife, former Broadway performer and fitness trainer Amanda Kloots, urges followers around the world to dance to “Live Your Life” every day at 3PM PT/6PM ET and post their videos with the hashtag #WakeUpNick.

