Sarah Brightman and Andrew Lloyd Webber Reunite December 20 for Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony

By Andrew Gans
Dec 20, 2020
 
The streaming holiday concert features a little-heard tune penned by Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice for the 1974 thriller The Odessa File.
Tony-winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and performer Sarah Brightman, who were married from 1984 through 1990, reunite December 20 during the latter's first livestream concert, Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony.

The concert, broadcast in four streaming time zones around the world, features The Phantom of the Opera composer and the musical's leading lady performing "Christmas Dream," which Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice penned for the 1974 thriller The Odessa File. The song, originally recorded by Perry Como, features a new arrangement.

Brightman's concert, held at the Christ Church Spitalfields in London, also includes renditions of “Silent Night,” “I Believe in Father Christmas,” “Ave Maria,” “La Luna,” and more. Other guests include Aled Jones (the voice of The Snowman) and the Gregorian choir.

“This year more than ever, we all need the joy, happiness, and magic this season brings,” Brightman previously told Deadline. “A Christmas Symphony is my way to celebrate this special time with fans and music lovers everywhere.”

Click here for ticket information.

Curtain Call at the Star-Studded Phantom of the Opera 25th Anniversary Concert

Curtain Call at the Star-Studded Phantom of the Opera 25th Anniversary Concert

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, a special staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera played three sold out performances at London's Royal Albert Hall Oct. 1-2. Read the Playbill.com story.

26 PHOTOS
Sierra Boggess
Sierra Boggess Dan Wooller
Sarah Brightman, Michael Crawford, Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo
Sarah Brightman, Michael Crawford, Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo Dan Wooller
Sarah Brightman
Sarah Brightman Dan Wooller
Ramin Karimloo
Ramin Karimloo Dan Wooller
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess Dan Wooller
Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Andrew Lloyd Webber
Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Andrew Lloyd Webber Dan Wooller
Michael Crawford
Michael Crawford Dan Wooller
Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman
Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman Dan Wooller
Hadley Fraser
Hadley Fraser Dan Wooller
Cameron Mackintosh and Andrew Lloyd Webber
Cameron Mackintosh and Andrew Lloyd Webber Dan Wooller
(Updated December 20, 2020)

