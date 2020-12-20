Sarah Brightman and Andrew Lloyd Webber Reunite December 20 for Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony

The streaming holiday concert features a little-heard tune penned by Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice for the 1974 thriller The Odessa File.

Tony-winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and performer Sarah Brightman, who were married from 1984 through 1990, reunite December 20 during the latter's first livestream concert, Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony.

The concert, broadcast in four streaming time zones around the world, features The Phantom of the Opera composer and the musical's leading lady performing "Christmas Dream," which Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice penned for the 1974 thriller The Odessa File. The song, originally recorded by Perry Como, features a new arrangement.

Brightman's concert, held at the Christ Church Spitalfields in London, also includes renditions of “Silent Night,” “I Believe in Father Christmas,” “Ave Maria,” “La Luna,” and more. Other guests include Aled Jones (the voice of The Snowman) and the Gregorian choir.

“This year more than ever, we all need the joy, happiness, and magic this season brings,” Brightman previously told Deadline. “A Christmas Symphony is my way to celebrate this special time with fans and music lovers everywhere.”

Click here for ticket information.



(Updated December 20, 2020)