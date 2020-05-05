Sarah Brightman: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall, Featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber and Andrea Bocelli, Will Stream on YouTube

The performance, not commercially available, will raise funds for COVID-19 relief charities.

Sarah Brightman: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall, which was recorded in 1997, will be streamed via YouTube May 9 to raise funds for COVID-19 relief charities. The performance, not commercially available, also features Andrea Bocelli, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and the English National Orchestra.

The performance will premiere on Brightman's YouTube channel beginning at 3 PM ET and will be available globally for 72 hours.

The track listing follows:

1. Overture: Capriccio Espagnol/Scena e Canto Gitano/Fandango Asturiano

2. Chanson Espagnol (from Les Filles de Cadiz)

3. O Mio Babbino Caro (from Gianni Schicchi)

4. Solveig’s Song (from Peer Gynt Suite No. 2)

5. Summertime (from Porgy & Bess)

6. Pie Jesu (from Requiem) – duet with Adam Clarke

7. Medley: Somewhere/I Feel Pretty/Tonight (from West Side Story)

8. Tu Quieres Volver

9. Who Wants to Live Forever

10. Whistle Down the Wind (from Whistle Down the Wind) – duet with Andrew Lloyd Webber

11. Overture/Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again (from The Phantom of the Opera)

12. The Music of the Night (from The Phantom of the Opera)

13. Time to Say Goodbye (Con Te Partiro) – duet with Andrea Bocelli

14. Don’t Cry for Me Argentina (from Evita)

In efforts to raise money and support the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief and COVID-19 Solidarity Response Funds, donations are encouraged to these music and health care industry professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For many of us during lockdown, these are reflective and introspective times, so I thought viewing a concert chosen from my performing past would be appropriate and bring you back to a special comforting moment in time,” said Brightman. “For me then, it was a pivotal period of transition, after which I experienced 20 years of an incredible life and career journey which I wasn’t expecting. Hopefully my performance of many hits and favorite pieces, along with special guests Andrea Bocelli and Andrew Lloyd Webber, will inspire many of you to contribute to one of these fine charities, who are both doing so much for people all over the world at this time. I hope you enjoy and remember it’s still a beautiful world out there and we have so much to look forward to.”

Brightman's Hymn world tour is currently scheduled to return to the U.S. in October for a limited engagement, beginning with a three-night residency at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. Visit SarahBrightman.com.

