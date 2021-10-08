Sarah Brightman's U.S. Concert Tour, A Christmas Symphony, Will Launch in November

Sarah Brightman's U.S. Concert Tour, A Christmas Symphony, Will Launch in November
By Andrew Gans
Oct 08, 2021
 
The upcoming tour, featuring The Phantom of the Opera star, will play dates in New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Florida, Texas, and more.
Sarah Brightman
Sarah Brightman Monica Simoes

Sarah Brightman, who created the role of Christine in the London and Broadway productions of The Phantom of the Opera, will launch A Christmas Symphony tour November 26 at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The tour (previously titled Hymn In Concert) will subsequently play Newark, New Jersey; Staten Island, New York; Worcester, Massachusetts; Greenvale, New York; Atlantic City, New Jersey; North Bethesda, Maryland; Chicago, Illinois; Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta, Georgia; Sarasota, Florida; Clearwater, Florida; Sugar Land, Texas; San Antonio, Texas; Dallas, Texas; and New Orleans, Louisiana. Click here for the current itinerary.

Accompanied by an orchestra and a choir, Brightman will perform classics from the Christmas canon, along with personal holiday favorites and her hits. Brightman's Christmas special, filmed in London, is also scheduled to begin airing on PBS stations around the country October 16.

The international concert and recording artist was also seen on Broadway in Lloyd Webber's Aspects of Love.

Sarah Brightman
Sarah Brightman
Harold Prince
Harold Prince
Cameron Mackintosh
Cameron Mackintosh
Cameron Mackintosh and Harold Prince
Cameron Mackintosh, Sarah Brightman and Harold Prince
Cameron Mackintosh, Sarah Brightman and Harold Prince with Katherine Oliver, the Commissioner of New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment
Cameron Mackintosh, Sarah Brightman and Harold Prince with Katherine Oliver, the Commissioner of New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment
