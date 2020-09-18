Sarah Paulson Is Ratched on Netflix, Streaming September 18

Nurse Mildred gets a backstory in the Once Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel from Ryan Murphy.

Netflix's newest Ryan Murphy project Ratched, a prequel to One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, debuts September 18. Emmy winner Sarah Paulson stars as nurse Mildred Ratched, who arrives in Northern California in 1947 to find work at a psychiatric hospital engaged in new and unsettling experiments.

Joining Paulson are Tony winners Cynthia Nixon and Sophie Okonedo, Jon Jon Briones, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Brandon Flynn.

Serving as directors for Ratched are Murphy, Nelson Cragg, Michael Uppendahl, Jessica Yu, Jennifer Lynch, and Dan Minahan, with Murphy also writing with Evan Romansky, Ian Brennan, and Jennifer Salt.

Murphy, Brennan, and Salt are executive producers with Paulson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas, and Tim Minear.

Murphy's upcoming Netflix projects include the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom, a limited series based on A Chorus Line, and the limited series Halston.

