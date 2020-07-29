Sarah Paulson-Led Ratched Sets Release Date, With First Look Photos Revealed

By Dan Meyer
Jul 29, 2020
 
The Netflix series from Ryan Murphy also stars Tony winners Cynthia Nixon and Sophie Okonedo.
Sarah Paulson in Ratched Netflix

A first-look series of photos have been revealed for Ratched, the Netflix series from Ryan Murphy dropping September 18. Joining Emmy winner Sarah Paulson are Tony winners Cynthia Nixon and Sophie Okonedo, Sharon Stone, Judy Davis, and more.

The One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel reveals the origin story of the infamous Nurse Ratched, who arrives in Northern California in 1947 to find work at a psychiatric hospital engaged in new and unsettling experiments.

Rounding out the star-studded cast are Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Check out photos from the upcoming series below.

The series is part of Murphy’s producing deal with Netflix, which also includes projects like The Prom movie musical, Hollywood (starring Emmy nominees Jeremy Pope, Holland Taylor, and Jim Parsons), a series adaptation of A Chorus Line, the limited series Halston, The Politician, and a docuseries about Andy Warhol.

