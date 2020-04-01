Sarah Stiles, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Taylor Trensch, More Will Star in World-Premiere Podcast Production of Bleeding Love Musical

Created by Jason Schafer, Arthur Lafrentz Bacon, and Harris Doran, the musical is aptly set in a world where it's too dangerous to go outside.

The world-premiere podcast production of the musical Bleeding Love, directed and edited by co-creator Harris Doran, is currently being recorded by actors in their respective apartments for a release later this month by the Broadway Podcast Network.

The cast features Annie Golden (Hair, The Full Monty) as Madame Floy, Drama Desk nominee Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!, American Idiot) as Lolli, Tony nominee Marc Kudisch (Girl from the North Country) as The Super, Tony nominee Sarah Stiles (Tootsie) as Bronwyn, Taylor Trensch (To Kill a Mockingbird, Dear Evan Hansen) as Sweet William, and Tony Vincent (Rocktopia, American Idiot) as Puppy.

Based on a story by Jason Schafer, suggested by Oscar Wilde’s The Nightingale and the Rose, the musical has a book by Jason Schafer, music by Arthur Lafrentz Bacon, and lyrics by Doran. The show, previously seen in Denmark, takes place, aptly, in a world where it's too dangerous to go outside, as a starry-eyed teen cellist risks leaving her apartment to win the love of the rebel punk next door.

Song recordings are produced by Søren Møller of the Fredericia Teater and orchestrated by Tony winner Bruce Coughlin. Sound mixing and design are by Emmy winner Ric Schnupp. The musical is presented by the Broadway Podcast Network, Tony winner Dori Berinstein, and Alan Seales, in association with Steve Saporito, Kent Nicholson, and Katie Rosin.

Visit BleedingLoveMusical.com or Broadway Podcast Network for more information.