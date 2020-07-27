Sarah Stiles to Release Debut 5-Track EP

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cast Recordings & Albums   Sarah Stiles to Release Debut 5-Track EP
By Logan Culwell-Block
Jul 27, 2020
 
The two-time Tony nominee has collaborated with songwriter Holly Gewandter for You Can Ukulele With Me.
Tony Awards 2019_Press junket_May 1_2019_X_HR
Sarah Stiles Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Two-time Tony nominee Sarah Stiles will release her debut EP, You Can Ukulele With Me, via Broadway Records. The digital release drops August 21.

Made in collaboration with songwriter Holly Gewandter, the EP will feature five tracks recorded just before the COVID-19 shutdowns began. You Can Ukulele With Me is produced and features arrangements by Scott Wasserman.

Stiles received Tony nominations for her performances in Tootsie and Hand to God, and has also been seen on Broadway in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Avenue Q, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. On TV, Stiles recurs on Showtime's Billions, and starred in Get Shorty on EPIX.

For more information and to pre-order, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cast Recordings & Albums Articles
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.