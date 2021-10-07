Sasha Hutchings, Sean Grandillo, Sis, More to Star in Oklahoma! National Tour

The traveling production of the Tony-winning revival begins in November.

The cast is set for the national tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, bringing director Daniel Fish’s Tony-winning revival on the road. Performances begin with a one-day engagement November 6 in Elmira, New York.

Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton) and Sean Grandillo (Spring Awakening) will star as Laurey and Curly, respectively. Among those joining them are Sis (founder of The Next Generation Project and Our Offering, organizer of the recent Trans March on Broadway) as Ado Annie—the role for which Ali Stroker earned a Tony Award, Christopher Bannow (The Hairy Ape at Park Avenue Armory) as Jud Fry, Tony nominee Barbara Walsh (Falsettos) as Aunt Eller, Hennessy Winkler as Will Parker, Benj Mirman as Ali Hakim, Hannah Solow (The New One) as Gertie Cummings, Mitch Tebo (Plaza Suite) as Andrew Carnes, Ugo Chukwu (What to Send Up when It Goes Down) as Cord Elam, Patrick Clanton (School of Rock) as Mike, and Chita Rivera Award winner Gabrielle Hamilton as the Dream Ballet lead dancer.

Several are no strangers to the production. Hutchings, Bannow, Tebo, and Hamilton all appeared in the show on Broadway; Mirman played Ali when the staging premiered at Bard SummerScape.

Rounding out the company are Hunter Hoffman, Scott Redmond, Gillian Hassert, Cameron Anika Hill, Gwynne Wood, and Jordan Wynn.

Performances are currently scheduled through October 2022, with stops including Minneapolis, Minnesota; Greenville, South Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Washington, D.C.; Nashville, Tennessee, Dallas, Texas; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; and, of course, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Fish’s staging, a stark re-imagining of the Golden Age staple through a contemporary lens, features choreography by Josh Heginbotham, a set by Laura Jellinek, costumes by Terese Wadden, lighting by Scott Zielinski, sound design by Drew Levy, projections by Joshua Thorson, and new orchestrations are by Daniel Kluger. Casting is by Taylor Williams and Borna Barzin. This production will mark the musical’s first Equity tour since 1981.

Following its Bard SummerScape debut in 2015 and a 2018 engagement at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn, the revival opened at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre in April 2019. Plans for a national tour were announced the following month; at the time, it was slated to launch in fall 2020.

