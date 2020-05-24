Savvy Crawford, Presley Ryan, Amaya Braganza, More Read Kat Funkhouser's Do You Read Me? on Stars in the House Live Stream

Plays in the House Teen Edition is a spinoff of Stars in the House, the daily series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to benefit The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a reading of Kat Funkhouser's Do You Read Me?, featuring Amaya Braganza (The King and I), Savvy Crawford (Amelie), Gregory Diaz IV (In the Heights film), Rocco Polanco, and Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice), May 24 at 2 PM. Watch the live stream above.

The reading is the latest in the new Plays in the House Jr./Teen Edition series, executive produced by Wesley and Rudetsky with artistic direction by Tony nominee Anika Larsen. The series of readings of plays for young people, performed by young people, streams Sundays at 2 PM, hosted by Juli Rudetsky Wesley followed by a Q&A with the playwright. The reading will only be available for a limited time following the live stream.

Stars in the House, which launched March 16 with Tony winner Kelli O'Hara, promotes support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous Stars in the House presentations.

Tony nominee Emily Skinner will be the May 24 at 8 PM guest.

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

