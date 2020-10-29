Say His Name 3 Times and Meet Beetlejuice Alums at the Virtual Stage Door October 29!

By Dan Meyer
Oct 29, 2020
 
Playbill Social Selects teams up with Broadway Roulette's Elizabeth Durand Streisand for a virtual hangout.
Broadway_Marquee_2019_HR
Beetlejuice at the Winter Garden Theatre Marc J. Franklin

Say his name three times, and hold on tight because next up in Playbill Social Selects and Broadway Roulette's Stage Door Sessions are folks from Beetlejuice just in time for Halloween October 29 at 8 PM ET. Fans will meet three of the performers who have helped the musical adaptation of Tim Burton's 1988 cult favorite film become one of the most popular Broadway productions on social media.

Click here for tickets. Audiences can ask questions, interact with other fans, and learn new things about the stage where it happened.

The Whole Being a Chef Thing: Beetlejuice-Inspired Recipes for Your Halloween Party

Each session runs approximately one hour. Every 15 minutes, host Elizabeth Durand Streisand “spins the wheel,” and a new surprise guest arrives. Streisand is the co-founder and CEO of Broadway Roulette. Prior to launching Roulette, she spent 10 years as an entertainment journalist in New York City.

"We are all missing the unique energy of a live performance and the human connection we have with others who shared the experience," says Streisand. "Broadway Roulette's aim is to bring some of that magic online."

Looking for more digital theatre experiences? Check out all Playbill Social Selects has to offer on Playbill.com.

Production Photos: Beetlejuice on Broadway

Production Photos: Beetlejuice on Broadway

8 PHOTOS
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Brightman Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Rob McClure, Kerry Butler, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Alex Brightman Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Leslie Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Sophia Anne Caruso, Rob McClure, and Kerry Butler Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Beetlejuice Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Leslie Kritzer and cast of Beetlejuice Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Alex Brightman in Beetlejuice Matthew Murphy
