Saycon Sengbloh to Go Back in Time for ABC's The Wonder Years Reboot

The Tony nominee will appear in the Lee Daniels pilot, directed by original series star Fred Savage.

Tony nominee Saycon Sengbloh will play central matriarch Lillian Williams in Lee Daniels’ pilot for a reboot of the hit sitcom The Wonder Years. The show will now focus on a middle-class Black American family but remain set in the ‘80s. The Wrap reports Fred Savage, who starred in the original series, will direct the ABC pilot. Saladin Patterson serves as show writer and executive producer with Daniels and Marc Velez also executive producing. In addition, The Wonder Years co-creator Neal Marlens is attached to the project as a consultant on the project. Segbloh, who won a Drama Desk Award and was Tony-nominated for her performance in Eclipsed, has appeared in six other Broadway shows including Fela!, Hair, and as standby for Elphaba in Wicked. In 2017, she starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Suzan-Lori Parks’ In the Blood at Signature Theatre.

