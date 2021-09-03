Scandal's Bellamy Young, Jeff Perry, and Dan Bucatinsky Reunite on Stars in the House September 3

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

It's Game Night on Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, September 3.

The evening, guest-hosted by Jack Plotnick, reunites cast members from the Shonda Rimes series Scandal, including Bellamy Young, Jeff Perry, and Emmy winner Dan Bucatinsky, with special guest Pedro Segundo. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

