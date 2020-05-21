SCENERY Releases New Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Jewelry Collection

Wear a piece of the Broadway musical’s set.

SCENERY launches a new collection of accessories upcycled from the show deck of Broadway’s Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

The show closed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on October 27, 2019. As usual, SCENERY requested materials from the set be repurposed rather than tossed. The new collection features “The Carole” necklace, inspired by the necklace the title character wore in the musical, and the “Beautiful Bangle,” both cut from the Broadway stage.

Founded by Jennifer Kahn in 2017, SCENERY creates handbags and accessories from discarded materials that are donated to the company from Broadway, national tours, and regional theatre productions. A portion of the proceeds from all sales is donated to TDF to fund tickets for students. SCENERY’s wares allow shows to live on, reduce waste, save art, and foster a new generation of theatregoers. Proceeds continue to benefit TDF during the pandemic.

All SCENERY bags and accessories are handmade in the U.S. and include a tag that shares what production the retired material is from and the number in the collection. Since 2017, the company has collected 26,381 pounds of theatrical waste, and has sponsored over 797 students to see a Broadway show.

With theatres shuttered, SCENERY has increased their support of theatre companies by featuring them and their work through social media. “SCENERY exists because of the support of these theatres. Now it’s our turn to support them by shining a light on the amazing work they are doing,” says Kahn.

SCENERY also features accessories upcycled from productions of Mamma Mia!, The Lion King, Beetlejuice, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more. Shop here.