Schedule of Upcoming Free Live Stream Broadcasts

By Playbill Staff
Apr 06, 2020
 
Your guide to where and when to watch captures of live plays and musicals, from the National Theatre and more!
The following is a list of upcoming free live streams of stage productions.

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
Available April 2–9, 2020
Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London
Stage Director: Nicholas Hytner
Cast: James Corden
The hit comedy (which transferred to Broadway in 2012) will be streamed for free on the National Theatre's YouTube channel for one week, beginning 3 PM Eastern April 2.

AIDA
April 6
Conducted by Nicola Luisotti, starring Anna Netrebko, Anita Rachvelishvili, and Aleksandrs Antonenko. (Originally broadcast October 6, 2018.)
Available for 23 hours on the Metropolitan Opera's website

Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West
April 7
Conducted by Nicola Luisotti, starring Deborah Voigt, Marcello Giordani, and Lucio Gallo. (Originally broadcast January 8, 2011.)
Available for 23 hours on the Metropolitan Opera's website

Verdi’s Falstaff
April 8
Conducted by James Levine, starring Lisette Oropesa, Angela Meade, Stephanie Blythe, and Ambrogio Maestri. (Originally broadcast December 14, 2013.)
Available for 23 hours on the Metropolitan Opera's website

Wagner’s Parsifal
April 9
Conducted by Daniele Gatti, starring Katarina Dalayman, Jonas Kaufmann, Peter Mattei, and René Pape. (Originally broadcast March 2, 2013.)
Available for 23 hours on the Metropolitan Opera's website

FLOWERS FOR MRS. HARRIS
April 9-May 8, 2020
Theatre: Chichester
Stage Director: Daniel Evans
Cast: Clare Burt, Joana Riding, Gary Wilmot
The 2018 production of Richard Taylor and Rachel Wagstaff's musical Flowers for Mrs Harris, about charwoman Ada Harris, whose first glimpse of a Christian Dior dress changes her life—and the lives of those around her—forever, will be available on Chichester Festival Theatre's website.

JANE EYRE
April 9–16, 2020
Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London
Stage Director: Sally Cookson
Cast: Hannah Bristow, Matthew Churcher
Sally Cookson's adaptation of the Charlotte Brontë classic was filmed for National Theatre Live in 2017, and will be available on the National Theatre's YouTube channel beginning 3 PM Eastern, April 9.

GOUNOD'S Roméo et Juliette
April 10
Conducted by Gianandrea Noseda, starring Diana Damrau and Vittorio Grigolo. (Originally broadcast January 21, 2017.)
Available for 23 hours on the Metropolitan Opera's website

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
April 10–11
Production: The 2012 U.K. arena tour
Cast: Ben Forster as Jesus, Tony nominee Tim Minchin as Judas, Spice Girl Melanie C as Mary Magdalene, and Chris Moyles as King Herod.
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock opera will stream on YouTube Channel The Shows Must Go On. Additionally, NBC will re-air its 2018 live presentation of the musical April 12.

DONIZETTI'S DON PASQUALE
April 11, 7:30 PM
Conducted by James Levine; starring Anna Netrebko, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecien. (Originally broadcast November 13, 2010.)
Available for 23 hours on the Metropolitan Opera's website


MOZART'S Cosi fan tutte
April 12
Conducted by David Robertson; starring Amanda Majeski, Serena Malfi, Kelli O’Hara, Ben Bliss, Adam Plachetka, and Christopher Maltman. (Originally broadcast live March 31, 2018.)
Available for 23 hours on the Metropolitan Opera's website

TREASURE ISLAND
April 16–23
Theatre: Olivier, London
Stage Director: Polly Findlay
Bryony Lavery’s adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson novel premiered at the National in 2014 and will be available on the National's YouTube channel beginning 3 PM Eastern, April 16.

TWELFTH NIGHT
April 23–30
Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London
Stage Director: Simon Godwin
Cast: Tamsin Greig
The 2017 production will be available for a week on the National's YouTube channel beginning at 3 PM Eastern, April 23.

ANN
Channel: PBS
U.S. Broadcast Date: June 19, 2020
Theatre: Zach Theater, Austin
Stage Director: Benjamin Endsley Klein
Cast: Holland Taylor
A Great Performances broadcast of Holland Taylor's play about about Texas governor Ann Richards.
More Information: PBS

