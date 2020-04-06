Schedule of Upcoming Free Live Stream Broadcasts

Your guide to where and when to watch captures of live plays and musicals, from the National Theatre and more!

The following is a list of upcoming free live streams of stage productions.

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS

• Available April 2–9, 2020

• Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London

• Stage Director: Nicholas Hytner

• Cast: James Corden

• The hit comedy (which transferred to Broadway in 2012) will be streamed for free on the National Theatre's YouTube channel for one week, beginning 3 PM Eastern April 2.

AIDA

• April 6

• Conducted by Nicola Luisotti, starring Anna Netrebko, Anita Rachvelishvili, and Aleksandrs Antonenko. (Originally broadcast October 6, 2018.)

• Available for 23 hours on the Metropolitan Opera's website

Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West

• April 7

• Conducted by Nicola Luisotti, starring Deborah Voigt, Marcello Giordani, and Lucio Gallo. (Originally broadcast January 8, 2011.)

• Available for 23 hours on the Metropolitan Opera's website

Verdi’s Falstaff

• April 8

• Conducted by James Levine, starring Lisette Oropesa, Angela Meade, Stephanie Blythe, and Ambrogio Maestri. (Originally broadcast December 14, 2013.)

• Available for 23 hours on the Metropolitan Opera's website

Wagner’s Parsifal

• April 9

• Conducted by Daniele Gatti, starring Katarina Dalayman, Jonas Kaufmann, Peter Mattei, and René Pape. (Originally broadcast March 2, 2013.)

• Available for 23 hours on the Metropolitan Opera's website

FLOWERS FOR MRS. HARRIS

• April 9-May 8, 2020

• Theatre: Chichester

• Stage Director: Daniel Evans

• Cast: Clare Burt, Joana Riding, Gary Wilmot

• The 2018 production of Richard Taylor and Rachel Wagstaff's musical Flowers for Mrs Harris, about charwoman Ada Harris, whose first glimpse of a Christian Dior dress changes her life—and the lives of those around her—forever, will be available on Chichester Festival Theatre's website.

JANE EYRE

• April 9–16, 2020

• Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London

• Stage Director: Sally Cookson

• Cast: Hannah Bristow, Matthew Churcher

• Sally Cookson's adaptation of the Charlotte Brontë classic was filmed for National Theatre Live in 2017, and will be available on the National Theatre's YouTube channel beginning 3 PM Eastern, April 9.

GOUNOD'S Roméo et Juliette

April 10

Conducted by Gianandrea Noseda, starring Diana Damrau and Vittorio Grigolo. (Originally broadcast January 21, 2017.)

• Available for 23 hours on the Metropolitan Opera's website

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

• April 10–11

• Production: The 2012 U.K. arena tour

• Cast: Ben Forster as Jesus, Tony nominee Tim Minchin as Judas, Spice Girl Melanie C as Mary Magdalene, and Chris Moyles as King Herod.

• Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock opera will stream on YouTube Channel The Shows Must Go On. Additionally, NBC will re-air its 2018 live presentation of the musical April 12.

DONIZETTI'S DON PASQUALE

• April 11, 7:30 PM

• Conducted by James Levine; starring Anna Netrebko, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecien. (Originally broadcast November 13, 2010.)

• Available for 23 hours on the Metropolitan Opera's website





MOZART'S Cosi fan tutte

• April 12

• Conducted by David Robertson; starring Amanda Majeski, Serena Malfi, Kelli O’Hara, Ben Bliss, Adam Plachetka, and Christopher Maltman. (Originally broadcast live March 31, 2018.)

• Available for 23 hours on the Metropolitan Opera's website

TREASURE ISLAND

• April 16–23

• Theatre: Olivier, London

• Stage Director: Polly Findlay

• Bryony Lavery’s adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson novel premiered at the National in 2014 and will be available on the National's YouTube channel beginning 3 PM Eastern, April 16.

TWELFTH NIGHT

• April 23–30

• Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London

• Stage Director: Simon Godwin

• Cast: Tamsin Greig

• The 2017 production will be available for a week on the National's YouTube channel beginning at 3 PM Eastern, April 23.

ANN

• Channel: PBS

• U.S. Broadcast Date: June 19, 2020

• Theatre: Zach Theater, Austin

• Stage Director: Benjamin Endsley Klein

• Cast: Holland Taylor

• A Great Performances broadcast of Holland Taylor's play about about Texas governor Ann Richards.

• More Information: PBS