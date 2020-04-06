Schedule of Upcoming Free Live Stream Broadcasts

The following is a list of upcoming free live streams of stage productions.
ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
• Available April 2–9, 2020
• Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London
• Stage Director: Nicholas Hytner
• Cast: James Corden
• The hit comedy (which transferred to Broadway in 2012) will be streamed for free on the National Theatre's YouTube channel for one week, beginning 3 PM Eastern April 2.
AIDA
• April 6
• Conducted by Nicola Luisotti, starring Anna Netrebko, Anita Rachvelishvili, and Aleksandrs Antonenko. (Originally broadcast October 6, 2018.)
• Available for 23 hours on the Metropolitan Opera's website
Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West
• April 7
• Conducted by Nicola Luisotti, starring Deborah Voigt, Marcello Giordani, and Lucio Gallo. (Originally broadcast January 8, 2011.)
• Available for 23 hours on the Metropolitan Opera's website
Verdi’s Falstaff
• April 8
• Conducted by James Levine, starring Lisette Oropesa, Angela Meade, Stephanie Blythe, and Ambrogio Maestri. (Originally broadcast December 14, 2013.)
• Available for 23 hours on the Metropolitan Opera's website
Wagner’s Parsifal
• April 9
• Conducted by Daniele Gatti, starring Katarina Dalayman, Jonas Kaufmann, Peter Mattei, and René Pape. (Originally broadcast March 2, 2013.)
• Available for 23 hours on the Metropolitan Opera's website
FLOWERS FOR MRS. HARRIS
• April 9-May 8, 2020
• Theatre: Chichester
• Stage Director: Daniel Evans
• Cast: Clare Burt, Joana Riding, Gary Wilmot
• The 2018 production of Richard Taylor and Rachel Wagstaff's musical Flowers for Mrs Harris, about charwoman Ada Harris, whose first glimpse of a Christian Dior dress changes her life—and the lives of those around her—forever, will be available on Chichester Festival Theatre's website.
JANE EYRE
• April 9–16, 2020
• Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London
• Stage Director: Sally Cookson
• Cast: Hannah Bristow, Matthew Churcher
• Sally Cookson's adaptation of the Charlotte Brontë classic was filmed for National Theatre Live in 2017, and will be available on the National Theatre's YouTube channel beginning 3 PM Eastern, April 9.
GOUNOD'S Roméo et Juliette
April 10
Conducted by Gianandrea Noseda, starring Diana Damrau and Vittorio Grigolo. (Originally broadcast January 21, 2017.)
• Available for 23 hours on the Metropolitan Opera's website
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
• April 10–11
• Production: The 2012 U.K. arena tour
• Cast: Ben Forster as Jesus, Tony nominee Tim Minchin as Judas, Spice Girl Melanie C as Mary Magdalene, and Chris Moyles as King Herod.
• Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock opera will stream on YouTube Channel The Shows Must Go On. Additionally, NBC will re-air its 2018 live presentation of the musical April 12.
DONIZETTI'S DON PASQUALE
• April 11, 7:30 PM
• Conducted by James Levine; starring Anna Netrebko, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecien. (Originally broadcast November 13, 2010.)
• Available for 23 hours on the Metropolitan Opera's website
MOZART'S Cosi fan tutte
• April 12
• Conducted by David Robertson; starring Amanda Majeski, Serena Malfi, Kelli O’Hara, Ben Bliss, Adam Plachetka, and Christopher Maltman. (Originally broadcast live March 31, 2018.)
• Available for 23 hours on the Metropolitan Opera's website
TREASURE ISLAND
• April 16–23
• Theatre: Olivier, London
• Stage Director: Polly Findlay
• Bryony Lavery’s adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson novel premiered at the National in 2014 and will be available on the National's YouTube channel beginning 3 PM Eastern, April 16.
TWELFTH NIGHT
• April 23–30
• Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London
• Stage Director: Simon Godwin
• Cast: Tamsin Greig
• The 2017 production will be available for a week on the National's YouTube channel beginning at 3 PM Eastern, April 23.
ANN
• Channel: PBS
• U.S. Broadcast Date: June 19, 2020
• Theatre: Zach Theater, Austin
• Stage Director: Benjamin Endsley Klein
• Cast: Holland Taylor
• A Great Performances broadcast of Holland Taylor's play about about Texas governor Ann Richards.
• More Information: PBS