Schedule of Upcoming and Current Free Live Stream Broadcasts

By Playbill Staff
Apr 06, 2020
 
Your guide to where and when to watch captures of live plays and musicals, from the National Theatre and more!
The following is a list of current and upcoming free live streams of stage productions.

TREASURE ISLAND
April 16–23
Theatre: Olivier, London
Stage Director: Polly Findlay
Bryony Lavery’s adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson novel premiered at the National in 2014 and will be available on the National's YouTube channel beginning 3 PM Eastern, April 16.

R. Strauss’s Elektra
April 20
Conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen, starring Nina Stemme, Adrianne Pieczonka, Waltraud Meier, and Eric Owens.
Originally broadcast April 30, 2016.
• Available for 23 hours on the Met Opera's homepage beginning at 7:30 PM ET

Puccini’s Tosca
April 21
Conducted by Emmanuel Villaume, starring Sonya Yoncheva, Vittorio Grigolo, and Željko Lučić.
Originally broadcast January 27, 2018
• Available for 23 hours on the Met Opera's homepage beginning at 7:30 PM ET

Offenbach’s Les Contes d’Hoffmann
April 22
Conducted by James Levine, starring Anna Netrebko, Kathleen Kim, Ekaterina Gubanova, Joseph Calleja, and Alan Held.
Originally broadcast December 19, 2009.
• Available for 23 hours on the Met Opera's homepage beginning at 7:30 PM ET

Lehar’s The Merry Widow
April 23
Conducted by Sir Andrew Davis, starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O’Hara, and Nathan Gunn.
Originally broadcast January 17, 2015.
• Available for 23 hours on the Met Opera's homepage beginning at 7:30 PM ET

TWELFTH NIGHT
April 23–30
Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London
Stage Director: Simon Godwin
Cast: Tamsin Greig
The 2017 production will be available for a week on the National's YouTube channel beginning at 3 PM Eastern, April 23.
• Available for 23 hours on the Met Opera's homepage beginning at 7:30 PM ET

Verdis La Traviata
April 24
Conducted by Fabio Luisi, starring Natalie Dessay, Matthew Polenzani, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky.
Originally broadcast April 14, 2012.
• Available for 23 hours on the Met Opera's homepage beginning at 7:30 PM ET

At-Home Gala (begins at 1pm)
April 25, 1 PM ET

Rossini’s La Cenerentola
April 26
Conducted by Fabio Luisi, starring Joyce DiDonato and Juan Diego Flórez.
Originally broadcast May 10, 2014.
• Available for 23 hours on the Met Opera's homepage beginning at 7:30 PM ET


FLOWERS FOR MRS. HARRIS
Through May 8, 2020
Theatre: Chichester
Stage Director: Daniel Evans
Cast: Clare Burt, Joana Riding, Gary Wilmot
The 2018 production of Richard Taylor and Rachel Wagstaff's musical Flowers for Mrs Harris, about charwoman Ada Harris, whose first glimpse of a Christian Dior dress changes her life—and the lives of those around her—forever, will be available on Chichester Festival Theatre's website.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Through May 27
Theatre: Delacorte Theatre
Stage Director: Kenny Leon
Cast: Danielle Brooks, Grantham Coleman, Chuck Cooper
The 2019 Public Theatre Shakespeare in the Park production is available to stream on PBS.

PRESENT LAUGHTER
Through May 27
Theatre: St. James Theatre
Stage Director: Moritz von Stuelpnagel
Cast: Kevin Kline, Kate Burton, Cobie Smuthers, Kristine Nielsen
The 2017 revival of Noël Coward's comedy is available to stream on PBS.

RED
Through May 27
Theatre: Wyndham's Theatre
Stage Director: Michael Grandage
Cast: Alfred Molina, Alfred Enoch
The 2018 revival of John Logan's play about Rothko is available to stream on PBS.


ANN
Channel: PBS
U.S. Broadcast Date: June 19, 2020
Theatre: Zach Theater, Austin
Stage Director: Benjamin Endsley Klein
Cast: Holland Taylor
A Great Performances broadcast of Holland Taylor's play about about Texas governor Ann Richards.
More Information: PBS

