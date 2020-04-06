Schedule of Upcoming and Current Free Live Stream Broadcasts

The following is a list of current and upcoming free live streams of stage productions.
TREASURE ISLAND
• April 16–23
• Theatre: Olivier, London
• Stage Director: Polly Findlay
• Bryony Lavery’s adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson novel premiered at the National in 2014 and will be available on the National's YouTube channel beginning 3 PM Eastern, April 16.
R. Strauss’s Elektra
• April 20
• Conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen, starring Nina Stemme, Adrianne Pieczonka, Waltraud Meier, and Eric Owens.
• Originally broadcast April 30, 2016.
• Available for 23 hours on the Met Opera's homepage beginning at 7:30 PM ET
Puccini’s Tosca
• April 21
• Conducted by Emmanuel Villaume, starring Sonya Yoncheva, Vittorio Grigolo, and Željko Lučić.
• Originally broadcast January 27, 2018
• Available for 23 hours on the Met Opera's homepage beginning at 7:30 PM ET
Offenbach’s Les Contes d’Hoffmann
• April 22
• Conducted by James Levine, starring Anna Netrebko, Kathleen Kim, Ekaterina Gubanova, Joseph Calleja, and Alan Held.
• Originally broadcast December 19, 2009.
• Available for 23 hours on the Met Opera's homepage beginning at 7:30 PM ET
Lehar’s The Merry Widow
• April 23
• Conducted by Sir Andrew Davis, starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O’Hara, and Nathan Gunn.
• Originally broadcast January 17, 2015.
• Available for 23 hours on the Met Opera's homepage beginning at 7:30 PM ET
TWELFTH NIGHT
• April 23–30
• Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London
• Stage Director: Simon Godwin
• Cast: Tamsin Greig
• The 2017 production will be available for a week on the National's YouTube channel beginning at 3 PM Eastern, April 23.
Verdi’s La Traviata
• April 24
• Conducted by Fabio Luisi, starring Natalie Dessay, Matthew Polenzani, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky.
• Originally broadcast April 14, 2012.
• Available for 23 hours on the Met Opera's homepage beginning at 7:30 PM ET
At-Home Gala (begins at 1pm)
• April 25, 1 PM ET
Rossini’s La Cenerentola
• April 26
• Conducted by Fabio Luisi, starring Joyce DiDonato and Juan Diego Flórez.
• Originally broadcast May 10, 2014.
• Available for 23 hours on the Met Opera's homepage beginning at 7:30 PM ET
FLOWERS FOR MRS. HARRIS
• Through May 8, 2020
• Theatre: Chichester
• Stage Director: Daniel Evans
• Cast: Clare Burt, Joana Riding, Gary Wilmot
• The 2018 production of Richard Taylor and Rachel Wagstaff's musical Flowers for Mrs Harris, about charwoman Ada Harris, whose first glimpse of a Christian Dior dress changes her life—and the lives of those around her—forever, will be available on Chichester Festival Theatre's website.
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
• Through May 27
• Theatre: Delacorte Theatre
• Stage Director: Kenny Leon
• Cast: Danielle Brooks, Grantham Coleman, Chuck Cooper
• The 2019 Public Theatre Shakespeare in the Park production is available to stream on PBS.
PRESENT LAUGHTER
• Through May 27
• Theatre: St. James Theatre
• Stage Director: Moritz von Stuelpnagel
• Cast: Kevin Kline, Kate Burton, Cobie Smuthers, Kristine Nielsen
• The 2017 revival of Noël Coward's comedy is available to stream on PBS.
RED
• Through May 27
• Theatre: Wyndham's Theatre
• Stage Director: Michael Grandage
• Cast: Alfred Molina, Alfred Enoch
• The 2018 revival of John Logan's play about Rothko is available to stream on PBS.
ANN
• Channel: PBS
• U.S. Broadcast Date: June 19, 2020
• Theatre: Zach Theater, Austin
• Stage Director: Benjamin Endsley Klein
• Cast: Holland Taylor
• A Great Performances broadcast of Holland Taylor's play about about Texas governor Ann Richards.
