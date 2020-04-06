Schedule of Upcoming and Current Free Live Stream Broadcasts

Your guide to where and when to watch captures of live plays and musicals, from the National Theatre and more!

The following is a list of current and upcoming free live streams of stage productions.

TREASURE ISLAND

• April 16–23

• Theatre: Olivier, London

• Stage Director: Polly Findlay

• Bryony Lavery’s adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson novel premiered at the National in 2014 and will be available on the National's YouTube channel beginning 3 PM Eastern, April 16.

R. Strauss’s Elektra

• April 20

• Conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen, starring Nina Stemme, Adrianne Pieczonka, Waltraud Meier, and Eric Owens.

• Originally broadcast April 30, 2016.

• Available for 23 hours on the Met Opera's homepage beginning at 7:30 PM ET

Puccini’s Tosca

• April 21

• Conducted by Emmanuel Villaume, starring Sonya Yoncheva, Vittorio Grigolo, and Željko Lučić.

• Originally broadcast January 27, 2018

• Available for 23 hours on the Met Opera's homepage beginning at 7:30 PM ET

Offenbach’s Les Contes d’Hoffmann

• April 22

• Conducted by James Levine, starring Anna Netrebko, Kathleen Kim, Ekaterina Gubanova, Joseph Calleja, and Alan Held.

• Originally broadcast December 19, 2009.

• Available for 23 hours on the Met Opera's homepage beginning at 7:30 PM ET

Lehar’s The Merry Widow

• April 23

• Conducted by Sir Andrew Davis, starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O’Hara, and Nathan Gunn.

• Originally broadcast January 17, 2015.

• Available for 23 hours on the Met Opera's homepage beginning at 7:30 PM ET

TWELFTH NIGHT

• April 23–30

• Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London

• Stage Director: Simon Godwin

• Cast: Tamsin Greig

• The 2017 production will be available for a week on the National's YouTube channel beginning at 3 PM Eastern, April 23.

Verdi’s La Traviata

• April 24

• Conducted by Fabio Luisi, starring Natalie Dessay, Matthew Polenzani, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky.

• Originally broadcast April 14, 2012.

• Available for 23 hours on the Met Opera's homepage beginning at 7:30 PM ET

At-Home Gala (begins at 1pm)

• April 25, 1 PM ET

Rossini’s La Cenerentola

• April 26

• Conducted by Fabio Luisi, starring Joyce DiDonato and Juan Diego Flórez.

• Originally broadcast May 10, 2014.

• Available for 23 hours on the Met Opera's homepage beginning at 7:30 PM ET





FLOWERS FOR MRS. HARRIS

• Through May 8, 2020

• Theatre: Chichester

• Stage Director: Daniel Evans

• Cast: Clare Burt, Joana Riding, Gary Wilmot

• The 2018 production of Richard Taylor and Rachel Wagstaff's musical Flowers for Mrs Harris, about charwoman Ada Harris, whose first glimpse of a Christian Dior dress changes her life—and the lives of those around her—forever, will be available on Chichester Festival Theatre's website.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

• Through May 27

• Theatre: Delacorte Theatre

• Stage Director: Kenny Leon

• Cast: Danielle Brooks, Grantham Coleman, Chuck Cooper

• The 2019 Public Theatre Shakespeare in the Park production is available to stream on PBS.

PRESENT LAUGHTER

• Through May 27

• Theatre: St. James Theatre

• Stage Director: Moritz von Stuelpnagel

• Cast: Kevin Kline, Kate Burton, Cobie Smuthers, Kristine Nielsen

• The 2017 revival of Noël Coward's comedy is available to stream on PBS.

RED

• Through May 27

• Theatre: Wyndham's Theatre

• Stage Director: Michael Grandage

• Cast: Alfred Molina, Alfred Enoch

• The 2018 revival of John Logan's play about Rothko is available to stream on PBS.



ANN

• Channel: PBS

• U.S. Broadcast Date: June 19, 2020

• Theatre: Zach Theater, Austin

• Stage Director: Benjamin Endsley Klein

• Cast: Holland Taylor

• A Great Performances broadcast of Holland Taylor's play about about Texas governor Ann Richards.

• More Information: PBS