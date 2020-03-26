Schedule of Upcoming Live Theatre Broadcasts

The following is a list of live stage productions announced to be streamed or shown in movie theatres and on television.

OKLAHOMA!

• Broadcast Date: March 27, 2020

• Stage Director: Trebor Nunn

• Cast: Hugh Jackman, Josefina Gabrielle, Shuler Hensley

• The 1998 National Theatre revival of Oklahoma! will be available for free through the weekend on Broadway HD, beginning with a live Twitter viewing party hosted by the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization at 8 PM Eastern.

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS

• Broadcast Date: April 2, 2020

• Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London

• Stage Director: Nicholas Hytner

• Cast: James Corden

• The hit comedy (which transferred to Broadway in 2012) will be streamed for free on the National Theatre's YouTube channel for one week, beginning 3 PM Eastern April 2.

JANE EYRE

• Broadcast Date: April 9, 2020

• Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London

• Stage Director: Sally Cookson

• Cast: Hannah Bristow, Matthew Churcher

• Sally Cookson's adaptation of the Charlotte Brontë classic was filmed for National Theatre Live in 2017, and will be available on the National Theatre's YouTube channel beginning 3 PM Eastern, April 9.

• More Information: National Theatre Live

TREASURE ISLAND

• Broadcast Date: April 16, 2020

• Theatre: Olivier, London

• Stage Director: Polly Findlay

• Bryony Lavery’s adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson novel premiered at the National in 2014 and will be available on the National's YouTube channel beginning 3 PM Eastern, April 16.

• More Information: National Theatre Live

TWELFTH NIGHT

• Broadcast Date: April 23, 2020

• Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London

• Stage Director: Simon Godwin

• Cast: Tamsin Greig

• The 2017 production will be available for a week on the National's YouTube channel eginning at 3 PM Eastern, April 23.

• More Information: National Theatre Live

THE WELKIN

• U.S. Broadcast Date: May 21, 2020

• Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London

• Stage Director: James Macdonald

• Cast: Maxine Peake, Ria Zmitrowicz

• Lucy Kirkwood's new play about a woman sentenced to be hanged for murder who claims she is pregnant.

• More Information: National Theatre Live

ANN

• Channel: PBS

• U.S. Broadcast Date: June 19, 2020

• Theatre: Zach Theater, Austin

• Stage Director: Benjamin Endsley Klein

• Cast: Holland Taylor

• A Great Performances broadcast of Holland Taylor's play about about Texas governor Ann Richards.

• More Information: PBS

LEOPOLDSTADT

• U.S. Broadcast Date: June 25, 2020

• Theatre: Wyndham's Theatre, London

• Stage Director: Patrick Marber

• Cast: Sebastian Armesto, Jenna Augen, Rhys Bailey, Faye Castelow, Joe Coen, Felicity Davidson, Mark Edel-Hunt, Clara Francis, Ilan Galkoff, Caroline Gruber, Sam Hoare, Natalie Law, Avye Leventis, Noof McEwan, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Jake Neads, Aaron Neil, Alexander Newland, Yasmin Paige, Adrian Scarborough, Sadie Shimmin, Griffin Stevens, Ed Stoppard, Luke Thallon, Eleanor Wyld, Alexis Zegerman

• Tom Stoppard's new play following one Austrian family's story from 1899 to 1955.

• More Information: National Theatre Live

GLORIA: A LIFE

• Channel: PBS

• U.S. Broadcast Date: June 26, 2020

• Theatre: Daryl Roth Theatre, New York

• Stage Director: Diane Paulus

• Cast: Christine Lahti

• A Great Performances broadcast of Emily Mann's play about feminist movement leader Gloria Steinem.

• More Information: PBS

JACK ABSOLUTE FLIES AGAIN

• U.S. Broadcast Date: July 23, 2020

• Theatre: Olivier Theatre, London

• Stage Director: Thea Sharrock

• Cast: Laurie Davidson, Richard Fleeshman, Caroline Quentin, Natalie Simpson

• Richard Bean and Oliver Chris' new adaptation of Brinsley Sheridan's comedy The Rivals.

• More Information: National Theatre Live

ROMEO AND JULIET

• U.S. Broadcast Date: 2020

• Theatre: Olivier Theatre, London

• Stage Director: Simon Godwin

• Cast: Jessie Buckley, Josh O’Connor

• William Shakespeare's tragedy about star-crossed lovers.

• More Information: National Theatre Live

PHAEDRA

• U.S. Broadcast Date: 2021

• Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London

• Stage Director: Simon Stone

• Cast: Kristin Scott Thomas, Assaad Bouab

• Simon Stone's new adaptation of the tragedy based on versions by Euripides, Seneca, and Racine.

• More Information: National Theatre Live

HAMILTON

• U.S. Broadcast Date: From October 15, 2021

• Theatre: Richard Rodgers Theatre, New York

• Stage Director: Thomas Kail

• Cast: Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo

• Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-, Pulitzer-, and Olivier-winning musical, filmed in June 2016 with its original Broadway cast.

• More Information: Playbill