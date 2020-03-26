Schedule of Upcoming Live Theatre Broadcasts in Movie Theatres and on TV

Schedule of Upcoming Live Theatre Broadcasts
By David Gewirtzman
Mar 26, 2020
 
Live_Broadcasts_Graphic+HR

The following is a list of live stage productions announced to be streamed or shown in movie theatres and on television.

OKLAHOMA!
Broadcast Date: March 27, 2020
Stage Director: Trebor Nunn
Cast: Hugh Jackman, Josefina Gabrielle, Shuler Hensley
The 1998 National Theatre revival of Oklahoma! will be available for free through the weekend on Broadway HD, beginning with a live Twitter viewing party hosted by the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization at 8 PM Eastern.

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
Broadcast Date: April 2, 2020
Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London
Stage Director: Nicholas Hytner
Cast: James Corden
The hit comedy (which transferred to Broadway in 2012) will be streamed for free on the National Theatre's YouTube channel for one week, beginning 3 PM Eastern April 2.

JANE EYRE
Broadcast Date: April 9, 2020
Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London
Stage Director: Sally Cookson
Cast: Hannah Bristow, Matthew Churcher
Sally Cookson's adaptation of the Charlotte Brontë classic was filmed for National Theatre Live in 2017, and will be available on the National Theatre's YouTube channel beginning 3 PM Eastern, April 9.
More Information: National Theatre Live

TREASURE ISLAND
Broadcast Date: April 16, 2020
Theatre: Olivier, London
Stage Director: Polly Findlay
Bryony Lavery’s adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson novel premiered at the National in 2014 and will be available on the National's YouTube channel beginning 3 PM Eastern, April 16.
More Information: National Theatre Live

TWELFTH NIGHT
Broadcast Date: April 23, 2020
Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London
Stage Director: Simon Godwin
Cast: Tamsin Greig
The 2017 production will be available for a week on the National's YouTube channel eginning at 3 PM Eastern, April 23.
More Information: National Theatre Live

THE WELKIN
U.S. Broadcast Date: May 21, 2020
Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London
Stage Director: James Macdonald
Cast: Maxine Peake, Ria Zmitrowicz
Lucy Kirkwood's new play about a woman sentenced to be hanged for murder who claims she is pregnant.
More Information: National Theatre Live

ANN
Channel: PBS
U.S. Broadcast Date: June 19, 2020
Theatre: Zach Theater, Austin
Stage Director: Benjamin Endsley Klein
Cast: Holland Taylor
A Great Performances broadcast of Holland Taylor's play about about Texas governor Ann Richards.
More Information: PBS

LEOPOLDSTADT
U.S. Broadcast Date: June 25, 2020
Theatre: Wyndham's Theatre, London
Stage Director: Patrick Marber
Cast: Sebastian Armesto, Jenna Augen, Rhys Bailey, Faye Castelow, Joe Coen, Felicity Davidson, Mark Edel-Hunt, Clara Francis, Ilan Galkoff, Caroline Gruber, Sam Hoare, Natalie Law, Avye Leventis, Noof McEwan, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Jake Neads, Aaron Neil, Alexander Newland, Yasmin Paige, Adrian Scarborough, Sadie Shimmin, Griffin Stevens, Ed Stoppard, Luke Thallon, Eleanor Wyld, Alexis Zegerman
Tom Stoppard's new play following one Austrian family's story from 1899 to 1955.
More Information: National Theatre Live

GLORIA: A LIFE
Channel: PBS
U.S. Broadcast Date: June 26, 2020
Theatre: Daryl Roth Theatre, New York
Stage Director: Diane Paulus
Cast: Christine Lahti
A Great Performances broadcast of Emily Mann's play about feminist movement leader Gloria Steinem.
More Information: PBS

JACK ABSOLUTE FLIES AGAIN
U.S. Broadcast Date: July 23, 2020
Theatre: Olivier Theatre, London
Stage Director: Thea Sharrock
Cast: Laurie Davidson, Richard Fleeshman, Caroline Quentin, Natalie Simpson
Richard Bean and Oliver Chris' new adaptation of Brinsley Sheridan's comedy The Rivals.
More Information: National Theatre Live

ROMEO AND JULIET
U.S. Broadcast Date: 2020
Theatre: Olivier Theatre, London
Stage Director: Simon Godwin
Cast: Jessie Buckley, Josh O’Connor
William Shakespeare's tragedy about star-crossed lovers.
More Information: National Theatre Live

PHAEDRA
U.S. Broadcast Date: 2021
Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London
Stage Director: Simon Stone
Cast: Kristin Scott Thomas, Assaad Bouab
Simon Stone's new adaptation of the tragedy based on versions by Euripides, Seneca, and Racine.
More Information: National Theatre Live

HAMILTON
U.S. Broadcast Date: From October 15, 2021
Theatre: Richard Rodgers Theatre, New York
Stage Director: Thomas Kail
Cast: Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-, Pulitzer-, and Olivier-winning musical, filmed in June 2016 with its original Broadway cast.
More Information: Playbill

