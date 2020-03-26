The following is a list of live stage productions announced to be streamed or shown in movie theatres and on television.
OKLAHOMA!
• Broadcast Date: March 27, 2020
• Stage Director: Trebor Nunn
• Cast: Hugh Jackman, Josefina Gabrielle, Shuler Hensley
• The 1998 National Theatre revival of Oklahoma! will be available for free through the weekend on Broadway HD, beginning with a live Twitter viewing party hosted by the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization at 8 PM Eastern.
ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
• Broadcast Date: April 2, 2020
• Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London
• Stage Director: Nicholas Hytner
• Cast: James Corden
• The hit comedy (which transferred to Broadway in 2012) will be streamed for free on the National Theatre's YouTube channel for one week, beginning 3 PM Eastern April 2.
JANE EYRE
• Broadcast Date: April 9, 2020
• Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London
• Stage Director: Sally Cookson
• Cast: Hannah Bristow, Matthew Churcher
• Sally Cookson's adaptation of the Charlotte Brontë classic was filmed for National Theatre Live in 2017, and will be available on the National Theatre's YouTube channel beginning 3 PM Eastern, April 9.
• More Information: National Theatre Live
TREASURE ISLAND
• Broadcast Date: April 16, 2020
• Theatre: Olivier, London
• Stage Director: Polly Findlay
• Bryony Lavery’s adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson novel premiered at the National in 2014 and will be available on the National's YouTube channel beginning 3 PM Eastern, April 16.
• More Information: National Theatre Live
TWELFTH NIGHT
• Broadcast Date: April 23, 2020
• Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London
• Stage Director: Simon Godwin
• Cast: Tamsin Greig
• The 2017 production will be available for a week on the National's YouTube channel eginning at 3 PM Eastern, April 23.
• More Information: National Theatre Live
THE WELKIN
• U.S. Broadcast Date: May 21, 2020
• Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London
• Stage Director: James Macdonald
• Cast: Maxine Peake, Ria Zmitrowicz
• Lucy Kirkwood's new play about a woman sentenced to be hanged for murder who claims she is pregnant.
• More Information: National Theatre Live
ANN
• Channel: PBS
• U.S. Broadcast Date: June 19, 2020
• Theatre: Zach Theater, Austin
• Stage Director: Benjamin Endsley Klein
• Cast: Holland Taylor
• A Great Performances broadcast of Holland Taylor's play about about Texas governor Ann Richards.
• More Information: PBS
LEOPOLDSTADT
• U.S. Broadcast Date: June 25, 2020
• Theatre: Wyndham's Theatre, London
• Stage Director: Patrick Marber
• Cast: Sebastian Armesto, Jenna Augen, Rhys Bailey, Faye Castelow, Joe Coen, Felicity Davidson, Mark Edel-Hunt, Clara Francis, Ilan Galkoff, Caroline Gruber, Sam Hoare, Natalie Law, Avye Leventis, Noof McEwan, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Jake Neads, Aaron Neil, Alexander Newland, Yasmin Paige, Adrian Scarborough, Sadie Shimmin, Griffin Stevens, Ed Stoppard, Luke Thallon, Eleanor Wyld, Alexis Zegerman
• Tom Stoppard's new play following one Austrian family's story from 1899 to 1955.
• More Information: National Theatre Live
GLORIA: A LIFE
• Channel: PBS
• U.S. Broadcast Date: June 26, 2020
• Theatre: Daryl Roth Theatre, New York
• Stage Director: Diane Paulus
• Cast: Christine Lahti
• A Great Performances broadcast of Emily Mann's play about feminist movement leader Gloria Steinem.
• More Information: PBS
JACK ABSOLUTE FLIES AGAIN
• U.S. Broadcast Date: July 23, 2020
• Theatre: Olivier Theatre, London
• Stage Director: Thea Sharrock
• Cast: Laurie Davidson, Richard Fleeshman, Caroline Quentin, Natalie Simpson
• Richard Bean and Oliver Chris' new adaptation of Brinsley Sheridan's comedy The Rivals.
• More Information: National Theatre Live
ROMEO AND JULIET
• U.S. Broadcast Date: 2020
• Theatre: Olivier Theatre, London
• Stage Director: Simon Godwin
• Cast: Jessie Buckley, Josh O’Connor
• William Shakespeare's tragedy about star-crossed lovers.
• More Information: National Theatre Live
PHAEDRA
• U.S. Broadcast Date: 2021
• Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London
• Stage Director: Simon Stone
• Cast: Kristin Scott Thomas, Assaad Bouab
• Simon Stone's new adaptation of the tragedy based on versions by Euripides, Seneca, and Racine.
• More Information: National Theatre Live
HAMILTON
• U.S. Broadcast Date: From October 15, 2021
• Theatre: Richard Rodgers Theatre, New York
• Stage Director: Thomas Kail
• Cast: Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo
• Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-, Pulitzer-, and Olivier-winning musical, filmed in June 2016 with its original Broadway cast.
• More Information: Playbill