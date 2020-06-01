Scheduled Live Reading of Brave Smiles Postponed in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter

Playbill Pride   Scheduled Live Reading of Brave Smiles Postponed in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter
By Ruthie Fierberg
Jun 01, 2020
 
The first offering of Pride Plays had been set to stream June 5.
Pride Plays logo hr

Playbill and Pride Plays have postponed the presentation of the first of this year’s Pride Plays presentations in solidarity with the Black community and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“#BlackLivesMatter is the only thing that matters right now,” festival producers Doug Nevin and Michael Urie and festival director Nick Mayo shared in a statement.

The June 5 primetime presentation of Brave Smiles...another lesbian tragedy will be held at a later date, reuniting original collaborative writers The Five Lesbian Brothers—Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell, Peg Healey, and Tony winner Lisa Kron—as directed by Leigh Silverman.

Stay tuned to Playbill for updated Pride programming schedules and announcements.

