Scheduled Live Reading of Brave Smiles Postponed in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter

The first offering of Pride Plays had been set to stream June 5.

Playbill and Pride Plays have postponed the presentation of the first of this year’s Pride Plays presentations in solidarity with the Black community and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“#BlackLivesMatter is the only thing that matters right now,” festival producers Doug Nevin and Michael Urie and festival director Nick Mayo shared in a statement.

The June 5 primetime presentation of Brave Smiles...another lesbian tragedy will be held at a later date, reuniting original collaborative writers The Five Lesbian Brothers—Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell, Peg Healey, and Tony winner Lisa Kron—as directed by Leigh Silverman.

Stay tuned to Playbill for updated Pride programming schedules and announcements.

