Live Reading of Brave Smiles Rescheduled for June 22

After postponing in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, the play will stream as part of Pride Plays.

Playbill and Pride Plays postponed the original June 5 presentation of the first of this year’s Pride Plays presentations in solidarity with the Black community and the Black Lives Matter movement. The play with now stream live June 22 at 7PM ET on Playbill.

Reuniting original collaborative writers The Five Lesbian Brothers—Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell, Peg Healey, and Tony winner Lisa Kron—the play will be directed by Leigh Silverman.

The presentation is a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

“BC/EFA has been on the frontlines fighting for care and dignity for people with AIDS from the start and they continue to show up and support not only the Broadway community but cultural workers in all sectors of entertainment,” The Brothers said in a statement. “We are thrilled to share our work with BCEFA without having to schlepp our old Playbills up to the flea market! If you watch Brave Smiles, please dig the change out from between the sofa cushions and throw it in the virtual red bucket and support BC/EFA! And top it off with some bills!”

