Schitt’s Creek Star Noah Reid Will Make Broadway Debut in The Minutes

Playwright Tracy Letts, Jessie Mueller, Blair Brown, and more will reprise their work when the play returns.

The Minutes will see most of its original Broadway cast members back on stage when it resumes previews at Studio 54 next year. Joining the ensemble piece is Schitt’s Creek star Noah Reid, following the previously announced departure of Armie Hammer.

No stranger to the theatre, Reid began his career as Chip in the Toronto Mirvish production of Beauty and the Beast. More recently, he starred in the title role of Hamlet at Toronto’s Tarragon Theatre and in Annie Baker’s The Aliens and Strindberg’s Creditors at the Coal Mine Theatre. In his Broadway debut, he joins a cast featuring playwright Tracy Letts, Tony winners Blair Brown and Jessie Mueller, Tony nominees Ian Barford, K. Todd Freeman, and Austin Pendleton, plus Cliff Chamberlain, Danny McCarthy, Sally Murphy, and Jeff Still.

Previews will begin March 19, 2022, ahead of an April 7 opening night. The staging, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Ana Kuzmanic, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design and original music by André Pluess, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, dramaturgy by Edward Sobel, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

The play, which premiered at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 2017, takes a look at the inner workings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions.

The producing team is led by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, Louise Gund with Jayne Baron Sherman, Elizabeth Armstrong, Blakeman Entertainment, HornosBerger, Across the River Productions, Stewart F. Lane/Bonnie Comley/Leah Lane, Kathleen K. Johnson, Emily Dobbs, Robert Flicker, Jacob Soroken Porter, and The Shubert Organization.