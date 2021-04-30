Schmigadoon!, Starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, Gets Premiere Date From Apple TV+

The Golden Age musical parody also features Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana DeBose, and Aaron Tveit.

The Broadway star-laden parody of Golden Age song-and-dance, Schmigadoon!, will premiere July 16 on Apple TV+. As previously announced, the show stars Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong as a traveling couple who (not unlike Brigadoon) happen upon a magical town—where the eccentricity of 1940s Hollywood musicals is the norm.

Deadline reports the six-episode comedy series will debut with two episodes, followed by weekly releases.

Rounding out the cast are Tony winners Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, and Jane Krakowski, Tony nominee and upcoming West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, Moulin Rouge! Tony nominee Aaron Tveit, The Light in the Piazza alum Dove Cameron, Avenue Q favorite Ann Harada, Chicago alum Jaime Camil, and Portlandia star Fred Armisen.

The supporting cast play denizens of the land, including Cumming and Harada as the mayor and his wife, Tveit as the town rebel, DeBose as a progressive teacher, and Krakowski as a countess.

Schmigadoon!, from Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, hails from writers Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, with the former serving as showrunner and composing original songs; Barry Sonnefeld will direct. The producing team includes Strong, Daurio, Andrew Singer for Broadway Video, Caroline Maroney, Micah Frank, and Rose Lam.