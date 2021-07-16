Schmigadoon!, Starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, Premieres on Apple TV+ July 16

The cast of the six-episode musical comedy parody also includes Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit.

It's here! The first two episodes of the musical comedy series Schmigadoon! drop on Apple TV+ July 16, followed by weekly releases on Fridays for the next four episodes.

The show stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a traveling couple who cross a bridge and are trapped in a magical town that appears out of nowhere. Sound familiar? The series, created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, parodies the Golden Age of musicals—and Brigadoon isn't the only reference in the trailer. See how many you can catch in the trailer above.

Also featured in the cast are Tony winners Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, and Jane Krakowski, Tony nominee and upcoming West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, Moulin Rouge! Tony nominee Aaron Tveit, The Light in the Piazza alum Dove Cameron, Avenue Q favorite Ann Harada, Chicago alum Jaime Camil, and Portlandia star Fred Armisen.

Barry Sonnefeld directs the series from Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Universal Television.