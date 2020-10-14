Scholarship Applications Now Open for The Next Wave Initiative to Amplify Future Black Voices

The program was launched by Douglas Lyons as part of The Directors Company.

Applications for scholarships from The Next Wave Initiative are now open. Launched earlier this year, the developmental branch of The Directors Company—created by Douglas Lyons—is committed to amplifying future Black voices in the American theatre.

NWI's initial scholarships include The Lorraine Hansberry Writing Scholarship, The Spike Lee Directing Scholarship, The Hattie McDaniel Acting Scholarship, and The Alvin Ailey Dance Scholarship. Click here to learn more about each and to apply. The deadline is December 18, with finalists announced February 15, 2021.

Applications for developmental and outreach programs will open at a later date.

Playwright-performer Lyons (Beau, Chicken and Biscuits, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) said in June, "Our nation is currently mourning, while simultaneously healing itself. In times like these I always look towards a solution, a way to pave a path towards America's future. The Next Wave Initiative allows the conversations around 'Broadway equality' to become action. This program will fight to erase the ugliness of our past, while investing in the future of our profession.”

All of the proceeds from the initiative, which sells #BlackLivesMatters-inspired merchandise, help fund its scholarships, awards, grants, outreach programs, and operational costs.

