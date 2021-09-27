Schools of the Stars: Where the 74th Annual Tony Award Winners Went to College

Where this year's Tony winners for all categories pursued their college studies.

"We would not be here if it wasn't for the arts educators in our lives," said Josh Groban to his Carnegie Mellon University classmate Leslie Odom, Jr. in a bit from CBS' Broadway's Back! concert, the second half of the 74th Annual Tony Awards broadcast. The two sang "Beautiful City" from Godspell, dedicating it to teachers who have had to "work so hard this year to keep students inspired."

In our yearly Schools of the Stars feature, Playbill takes a look at the colleges, universities, and arts conservatories where the Tony winners honed their crafts.

Best Play

Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance): University of South Florida

Best Revival of a Play

Charles Fuller (A Soldier’s Play): Villanova University and La Salle University

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Andrew Burnap (The Inheritance): University of Rhode Island and Yale School of Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Mary-Louise Parker (The Sound Inside): University of North Carolina School of the Arts

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!): Ithaca College

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical): Marymount Manhattan College

Best Book of a Musical

Diablo Cody (Jagged Little Pill): University of Iowa

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Christopher Nightingale (A Christmas Carol): Magdalene College, Cambridge

Best Choreography

Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!): Wayne State University

Best Orchestrations

Katie Kresek (Moulin Rouge!): Purchase College, The Mannes College of Music, and Columbia University

Charlie Rosen (Moulin Rouge!): Berklee College of Music

Matt Stine (Moulin Rouge!): University of Wisconsin

Justin Levine (Moulin Rouge!): New York University

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge!): Harvard College and Yale School of Drama

Best Scenic Design of a Play and Best Costume Design of a Play

Rob Howell (A Christmas Carol): Birmingham City University

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!): Yale School of Drama

Best Sound Design of a Play

Simon Baker (A Christmas Carol): Guildhall School of Music & Drama

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!): Carnegie Mellon University

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Hugh Vanstone (A Christmas Carol): Did not attend college.

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Justin Townsend (Moulin Rouge!): University of Massachusetts and California Institute for the Arts

Best Direction of a Play

Stephen Daldry (The Inheritance): University of Sheffield and East 15 Acting School, University of Essex

Best Direction of a Musical

Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!): Yale University

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

David Alan Grier (A Soldier’s Play): University of Michigan and Yale School of Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Lois Smith (The Inheritance): University of Washington and the Actors Studio

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill): The New School

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge!): Queens College and University of California, San Diego (and High School of the Performing Arts)

