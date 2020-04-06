Score a Free Copy of Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy Novel

The playwright’s book adaptation will be on sale in June—but you can get it now for free!

Fans eager to experience Broadway from their home can score one of the hottest theatre books that has yet to be published: the novel adaptation of Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy, due June 2. The first 50 Playbill readers to email paul.olsewski@harpercollins.com will receive a free digital copy of the book ahead of its release from HarperVia.

The Lehman Trilogy, featuring an adapted, English-language script by Ben Power, began previews at the Nederlander Theatre March 7 and played its most recent performance March 11 before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theatres across America.

As previously reported, Massini wrote the book in 2016 after completing the play, but this is the first publication in the U.S. The world premiere of The Lehman Trilogy opened at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan in 2015.

Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, the play follows a 163-year saga that begins with a young man in Bavaria dreaming of a new life and ends with one of the world’s largest financial crises. The Broadway production follows a sold-out premiere at London’s National Theatre in 2018, an acclaimed North American debut at the Park Avenue Armory last spring, and a subsequent West End engagement.

Reprising their performances on Broadway are Adam Godley, Ben Miles, and Simon Russell Beale, who play the three title brothers, their sons, and grandsons.

