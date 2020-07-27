Scott Ellis Joins Playbill Live to Answer Your Questions July 27

The Take Me Out and Kiss Me, Kate director will chat live on The Broadway Q&A from Playbill and The Growing Studio at 1 PM ET.

Scott Ellis goes live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, July 27. The nine-time Tony-nominated director will answer questions about his Broadway productions of Take Me Out, Kiss Me, Kate, She Loves Me, and more during the hour-long chat. Watch the broadcast, beginning at 1 PM ET, above.

To submit a question for Ellis, click here. You might see Ellis answer it live, or even get the opportunity to join the stream and ask him yourself.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Also coming up on The Broadway Q&A Series are Conor McPherson (July 29), Marc Bruni (August 3), Mary Mitchell Campbell (August 5), Stephen Oremus (August 10), Joshua Bergasse (August 12), and Kenny Seymour (August 17).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and @thegrowingstudio on Instagram for more information.