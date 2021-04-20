Scott Rudin Says He's 'Stepping Back' From Screen Projects, in Addition to Stage, Following Abuse Allegations

The announcement follows a similar move regarding the embattled film and stage producer's Broadway projects.

In a move echoing a weekend announcement that producer Scott Rudin would be stepping aside from his work on Broadway, the embattled film and stage producer has now announced he will also be "stepping back" from film and streaming projects. The news will affect Rudin's projects currently in development, which include a film adaptation of Stephen Karam's Tony-winning The Humans set for release later this year.

"I am stepping back from my film and streaming projects in addition to my work on Broadway," Rudin said in a statement released April 20. "I am doing so to take the time to work on personal issues I should have long ago. When I commented over the weekend, I was focused on Broadway reopening successfully and not wanting my previous behavior to detract from everyone’s efforts to return. It’s clear to me I should take the same path in film and streaming. I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior has caused and I take this step with a commitment to grow and change."

The move comes in the wake of The Hollywood Reporter's piece detailing Rudin's toxic treatment—including allegations of violent physical abuse—of staffers, which was accompanied by calls from the theatre and film communities for accountability and consequences.

Fallout from the report has included Tony winner Karen Olivo announcing she will not return to Broadway's Moulin Rouge! partially in protest of the industry's collective silence in response to the Rudin allegations, and director Rob Roth resigning from an upcoming production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast after a supportive email to Rudin was made public. The announcement that Rudin would step aside from his stage projects reportedly followed Sutton Foster, due to star in an upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man originally being lead produce by Rudin, threatening to leave the production if the Book of Mormon and To Kill a Mockingbird producer remained active on the project.

An march led by artists and activists demanding measures to ensure legitimate accountability, as well as safe workplaces and equity for BIPOC and other underrepresented artists, is planned for April 22.