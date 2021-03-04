Scranton Scratch Night Hosts Emerging Writer Showcase March 4

The virtual evening is produced by Pinkhouse Productions and Scranton Shakespeare Festival.

Grab a front-row seat to an evening of virtual theatre with Scranton Scratch Night, an emerging writer showcase March 4 at 7:30 PM ET. During the event, four finalists will present 10-minute extracts of their scripts with a winning script selected for presentation at the Scranton Shakespeare Festival in summer 2021.

Saturday Night Live cast member Heidi Gardner hosts with a panel of surprise guest judges. The finalists were selected from over 300 brand new scripts by writers from North America and Europe, with the productions being: Sunday Night At Jane’s by Emily Powers; Strange, America by Edward Precht; Conversion Rate by Sergei Burbank; and Sheol by Matthew Martinez.

For the uninitiated, a Scratch Night is an evening designed to give artists the opportunity to test out their new material on a live audience. Work showcased is usually in-development and offers artists the opportunity to get immediate feedback. For the audience, it’s an enjoyable (and inexpensive) night that helps create a buzz about emerging artists and their work.

Click here to buy tickets. Donations to support Pinkhouse are encouraged to support theatre initiatives focused on inclusivity, inspiration, and community. Scranton Scratch Night was inspired by wanting to help playwrights and performers through the mass shutdown caused by COVID-19. The digital event is designed to promote unity and togetherness in a divisive and isolating time.

Serving on the creative team are Scranton Shakespeare Festival Founder and Artistic Director Michael Bradshaw Flynn, also a Broadway associate director for The Front Page and It’s Only a Play, Managing Director Jonathan Stephens, along with with producer Lawryn LaCroix of Pinkhouse Productions , Mirrorbox Theatre , consulting producer Jennifer Jones, associate producer Kate Maguire, and literary consultant Kaitlyn Schirard.

Led by Lacroix, Pinkhouse is focused on producing a plethora of projects with a female team in charge. During the pandemic, the brand pivoted to digital content support artists and give visibility to people trying to break into the industry during an unprecedented time.