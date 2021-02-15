Scranton Scratch Night Sets Date for Emerging Writer Showcase

The virtual evening is produced by Pinkhouse Productions and Scranton Shakespeare Festival.

After receiving over 300 brand new scripts from writers from North America and Europe, four finalists have been selected for the Scranton Scratch Night showcase March 4 at 7:30 PM ET. The virtual evening offers everyone the chance to get a front-row seat to an evening of theatre.

The final four will stage a ten-minute extract of their scripts with a winning script selected for presentation at the Scranton Shakespeare Festival in summer 2021. Saturday Night Live cast member Heidi Gardner hosts with a panel of surprise guest judges.

For the uninitiated, a Scratch Night is an evening designed to give artists the opportunity to test out their new material on a live audience. Work showcased is usually in-development and offers artists the opportunity to get immediate feedback. For the audience, it’s an enjoyable (and inexpensive) night that helps create a buzz about emerging artists and their work.

Click here to buy tickets. Donations to support Pinkhouse are encouraged to support theatre initiatives focused on inclusivity, inspiration, and community. Scranton Scratch Night was inspired by wanting to help playwrights and performers through the mass shutdown caused by COVID-19. The digital event is designed to promote unity and togetherness in a divisive and isolating time.

Serving on the creative team are Scranton Shakespeare Festival Founder and Artistic Director Michael Bradshaw Flynn, also a Broadway associate director for The Front Page and It’s Only a Play, Managing Director Jonathan Stephens, along with with producer Lawryn LaCroix of Pinkhouse Productions , Mirrorbox Theatre , consulting producer Jennifer Jones, associate producer Kate Maguire, and literary consultant Kaitlyn Schirard.

Led by Lacroix, Pinkhouse is focused on producing a plethora of projects with a female team in charge. During the pandemic, the brand pivoted to digital content support artists and give visibility to people trying to break into the industry during an unprecedented time.