Second Edition of The Homebound Project Features Mary-Louise Parker, Zachary Quinto, Uzo Aduba, and More

The online theatre project, featuring new works written by leading playwrights, is raising funds for No Kid Hungry.

Following its May 6 debut, The Homebound Project heads into its second week with a lineup of performers that includes Mary-Louise Parker, Zachary Quinto, Uzo Aduba, Taylor Schilling, Betty Gilpin, and others. Created by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, the online theatre initiative sells donation-based tickets to view new works, performed from quarantine, with proceeds going towards No Kid Hungry.

Participating actors and playwrights in the second edition of The Homebound Project, running May 20–24 only, include: Aduba in a work by Anne Washburn, Utkarsh Ambudkar in a work by Marco Ramirez, Nicholas Braun in a work by Will Arbery, Betty Gilpin in a work by Lily Houghton, Kimberly Hébert Gregory in a work by Loy A. Webb, Hari Nef in a work by Ngozi Anyanwu, Mary-Louise Parker in a work by Bryna Turner, Christopher Oscar Peña in a work by Brittany K. Allen, Taylor Schilling in a work by Sarah DeLappe, Babak Tafti in a work by David Zheng, and Zachary Quinto in a work by Adam Bock.

View-at-home tickets begin at a donation level of $10, with all proceeds going towards feeding children affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Learn more, and view the new works at Homeboundtheater.org.

The playwrights for the second edition of The Homebound Project have been given the prompt of “sustenance.” This new collection also features the work of stage directors Trip Cullman, Taylor Reynolds, Danya Taymor, Caitriona McLaughlin and Worsham, along with a special appearance by award-winning chef Marcus Samuelsson.

The first week of the online initiative, running May 6–10, featured Christopher Abbott in a work by Thurber, Ambudkar in a work by Nguyen, Glenn Davis in a work by Ren Dara Santiago, William Jackson Harper in work by Max Posner, Jessica Hecht in a work by Sarah Ruhl, Marin Ireland in a work by Eliza Clark, Alison Pill in a work by C.A. Johnson, Elizabeth Rodriguez in a work by Rajiv Joseph, Thomas Sadoski in a work by Martyna Majok, and Amanda Seyfried in a work by McMullen. A third edition will stream June 3–7.

“The Homebound Project grew from a desire to support frontline organizations by doing what we artists do best: creating and gathering, in newly imagined ways,” shared co-creator Worsham following the launch. “Our mission is to provide sustenance: critical provisions for those in need, an opportunity for isolated artists to collaborate, and (we hope) a way for audiences to access the communal empathy that theater provokes.”

The online works feature costume consultation by Andy Jean, original music and sound design by Fan Zhang, and video editing and design by Jon Burkland/ZANNI Productions.

No Kid Hungry is a campaign by Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Visit The Homebound Project here.

