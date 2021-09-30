Second Stage Delays Opening of Rajiv Joseph's Letters of Suresh Off-Broadway

Due to a positive COVID-19 case, the production will now officially open October 12.

After a weekend of canceled performances due to a positive COVID-19 case in the acting company of Rajiv Joseph's Letters of Suresh, Second Stage has resumed preview performances. Opening night—originally slated for October 4—has now been postponed to October 12.

In an official statement from the company, Executive Director Khady Kamara said that performances are continuing this week with an understudy until those who have tested positive are cleared to return, adding, "The health and safety of our artists, staff, and patrons is of the utmost importance and we have gone through our safety protocols and have conducted a thorough cleaning of the building."

The play, a companion piece to Joseph's Animals Out of Paper, follows residents of a war-torn city as they seek peace through a series of notes that reveal a hunger for human connection. Ali Ahn, Ramiz Monsef, Kellie Overbey, and Thom Sesma star in the company; understudies include Alan Ariano, Nancy Lemenager, Olivia Oguma, and Naren Weiss. May Adrales directs.