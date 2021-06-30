Second Stage Theater Announces Dates for Upcoming Broadway and Off-Broadway Productions

The 2021–2022 season includes the Broadway premiere of Lynn Nottage's Clyde's and a world premiere by Rajiv Joseph.

Second Stage Theater has set the production dates for four shows in the previously announced 2021–22 season.

Clyde's, by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, will begin performances at Broadway's Hayes Theater on November 3 ahead of a November 22 opening. Kate Whoriskey directs.

The Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out, directed by Scott Ellis, will also play the Hayes, with previews beginning March 9, 2022, and opening on April 4. Take Me Out was originally slated for April 2020.

Second Stage will produce two world premieres Off-Broadway at the Kiser Theater. Letters of Suresh, written by Rajiv Joseph and directed by May Adrales, begins performances September 14 and opens October 4. JC Lee's To My Girls starts previews March 22, 2022, with an opening set for April 14.

The season also includes the Broadway premiere of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize winner Between Riverside and Crazy. Dates for that production are still to be announced.