See Anna Deavere Smith in Conversation as Part of 92Y’s Confronting Hate initiative

The June 15 talk will focus on racial inequality in the justice system, a theme present in Smith's plays.

New York's 92Y will host a live stream conversation with two-time Tony nominee, MacArthur Award winner, and National Humanities Medal recipient Anna Deavere Smith as part of its 92Y Confronts Hate initiative. The conversation, scheduled for June 15, will focus on racial inequality in the justice system—a theme central to her play Twilight: Los Angeles, about the 1992 Los Angeles riots, and at the heart of her most recent, Notes from the Field.

The talk will kick off at 7 PM ET and can be viewed here.

Twilight: Los Angeles and Notes from the Field are both available for streaming this month on PBS' Great Performances and HBO Max, respectively.

Smith's play Fires in the Mirror, written in response to the 1991 riots that took place in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Crown Heights, was revived at Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre last fall, where she is a resident playwright. Michael Benjamin Washington starred.

Smith’s other awards include the Dean’s Medal from the Stanford University School of Medicine and a finalist nod for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama. Her acting for film and television includes The American President, Rachel Getting Married, The West Wing, Nurse Jackie, Black-ish, and For the People. She is a professor at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.