See Ari'el Stachel and David Hyde Pierce Perform 'Heart in Your Hands' From The Visitor

The Public is working to reschedule the Tom Kitt, Brian Yorkey, and Kwame Kwei-Armah musical, which was halted in previews.

The world premiere of the new musical The Visitor was set to officially open at The Public Theater April 15. Though the show, which was halted in rehearsals when theatres were shut down last month, will not have its spring run as scheduled, The Public is working to produce the production in the future.

In honor of what would have been its opening night Off-Broadway, The Public shares this rehearsal video of the song "Heart in Your Hands," performed by Tony winners Ari’el Stachel and David Hyde Pierce, and the company of The Visitor. Watch the video above.

The Visitor was scheduled to begin previews March 24.

The new musical features music and lyrics by Next to Normal Pulitzer Prize–winning duo, Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, with a book by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Yorkey. Based on the indie film of the same name by Thomas McCarthy, the story follows a widowed college professor who discovers two young undocumented immigrants living in his New York apartment.

Rounding out the cast of The Visitor Off-Broadway were Jacqueline Antaramian, Alysha Deslorieux, Robert Ariza, Anthony Chan, Delius Doherty, C.K. Edwards, Will Erat, Marla Louissaint, Ahmad Maksoud, Dimitri Joseph Moïse, Bex Odorisio, Paul Pontrelli, Lance Roberts, and drummer Takafumi Nikaido. Sean Ewing and Stephanie Torns were the swings.

