See Arts Workers Reunite at New York City Center to Advocate for Artist Relief

Photos   See Arts Workers Reunite at New York City Center to Advocate for Artist Relief
By Playbill Staff
Mar 02, 2021
 
The event, hosted by We Light Candles and Be an #Arts Hero, was part of the Arts Workers Unite: 100 Days of Art and Activism initiative.
We Light with Be An #ArtsHero
We Light with Be An #ArtsHero Photo by Sarah Baley

Members of the arts community reunited at New York City Center February 23 to debut the 2021: Arts Hero Candle with Be An #ArtsHero.

During the event, Maine Anders (The Maine Attraction), Cherie B Tay, Carson Elrod, Cailen Fu, Jenny Grace Makholm, Lance Horne, Carmen Jackson, Justin Malone, Kurt Phelan, and Evan Vorono created and lit candles for each member of Presidential and Congressional leadership, calling for pandemic relief for the Arts & Culture sector. The candles will be delivered to the policy makers with handwritten notes urging their advocacy to support 2.7 million unemployed American arts workers and arts organizations.

A portion of the proceeds (visit We Light Candles) will be donated to Be An #ArtsHero.

Be An #ArtsHero_New York City Center_2021_HR
We Light Candles with Be An #ArtsHero Photo by Sarah Baley
Be An #ArtsHero_New York City Center_2021_HR
We Light Candles with Be An #ArtsHero Photo by Sarah Baley
Be An #ArtsHero_New York City Center_2021_HR
We Light Candles with Be An #ArtsHero Photo by Sarah Baley
Be An #ArtsHero_New York City Center_2021_HR
We Light Candles with Be An #ArtsHero Photo by Sarah Baley
Be An #ArtsHero_New York City Center_2021_HR
We Light Candles with Be An #ArtsHero Photo by Sarah Baley
Be An #ArtsHero_New York City Center_2021_HR
We Light Candles with Be An #ArtsHero Photo by Sarah Baley
Be An #ArtsHero_New York City Center_2021_HR
We Light Candles with Be An #ArtsHero Photo by Sarah Baley
Be An #ArtsHero_New York City Center_2021_HR
We Light Candles with Be An #ArtsHero Photo by Sarah Baley
Be An #ArtsHero_New York City Center_2021_HR
We Light Candles with Be An #ArtsHero Photo by Sarah Baley
Be An #ArtsHero_New York City Center_2021_HR
We Light Candles with Be An #ArtsHero Photo by Sarah Baley
Be An #ArtsHero has emerged as a leading organization advocating for arts relief, with letters calling on the new administration to create a Department of Arts and Culture. The group is also focused on passing the DAWN (Defend Arts Workers Now) Act, which would allocate $43.85 billion to the arts and culture sector. Supporters can sign a petition, call their senator, write a letter, or donate. For more information, visit BeAnArtsHero.com.

