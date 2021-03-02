See Arts Workers Reunite at New York City Center to Advocate for Artist Relief

The event, hosted by We Light Candles and Be an #Arts Hero, was part of the Arts Workers Unite: 100 Days of Art and Activism initiative.

Members of the arts community reunited at New York City Center February 23 to debut the 2021: Arts Hero Candle with Be An #ArtsHero.

During the event, Maine Anders (The Maine Attraction), Cherie B Tay, Carson Elrod, Cailen Fu, Jenny Grace Makholm, Lance Horne, Carmen Jackson, Justin Malone, Kurt Phelan, and Evan Vorono created and lit candles for each member of Presidential and Congressional leadership, calling for pandemic relief for the Arts & Culture sector. The candles will be delivered to the policy makers with handwritten notes urging their advocacy to support 2.7 million unemployed American arts workers and arts organizations.

A portion of the proceeds (visit We Light Candles) will be donated to Be An #ArtsHero.



10 PHOTOS