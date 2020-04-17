See Broadway Go Blue in Solidarity With Those on the COVID-19 Front Lines

By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 17, 2020
 
Broadway houses displayed a message of encouragement in the theatre district April 16.
The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Playbill Staff

Broadway went blue April 16 as theatres changed their marquees to a message of encouragement in solidarity with those on the COVID-19 front lines.

Traditionally, Broadway theatres go dark in memory of a theatre artist upon their passing. However, as previously reported, during the current shutdown theatres will dim their lights and shine messages of encouragement to essential service workers.

Theatres with remotely accessible digital marquees will activate the displays each Thursday from 8 PM to 8:15 PM.

The move marks Broadway's participation in the country-wide #LightItBlue campaign, organized by members of the entertainment industry in an effort to have major landmarks in New York City and beyond simultaneously turn blue as a sign of support.

The St. James Theatre Playbill Staff
The St. James Theatre Playbill Staff
The New Amsterdam Theatre Playbill Staff
The Barrymore Theatre Playbill Staff
The Lyceum Theatre Playbill Staff
The Broadhurst Theatre Playbill Staff
The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Playbill Staff
The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Playbill Staff
