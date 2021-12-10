See Cast of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen Take Part in Empire State Building Lighting Ceremony

The famed building will be lit in blue December 11 to celebrate the Tony-winning musical's reopening on Broadway.

Members of the cast of the Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen, which reopens on Broadway December 11, participated in a ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building December 10.

The ceremony featured title player Jordan Fisher, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe. The famed building will subsequently be lit in blue December 11 to celebrate both the reopening of the hit musical as well as its fifth anniversary on Broadway.



The returning company includes all those who were there at the time of the shutdown, including Fisher, Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Phillips as Heidi Hansen, Noll as Cynthia Murphy, Jeffery as Connor Murphy, Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy, Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, and Koyabe as Alana Beck, with Zachary Noah Piser as the Evan alternate.

The cast also includes Reese Sebastian Diaz, Nathan Levy, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen, along with Linedy Genao and Mateo Lizcano, who join the company as understudies.

Dear Evan Hansen features a score by the Tony- and Oscar-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dogfight, A Christmas Story), a book by Tony winner Steven Levenson (tick, tick...BOOM! movie), choreography by Danny Mefford (Fun Home), and direction by multiple Tony nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, If/Then).

Dear Evan Hansen began previews at the Music Box November 14, 2016, prior to an official opening December 4. The musical was nominated for nine 2017 Tony Awards, winning six: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Ben Platt), Best Featured Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Rachel Bay Jones), and Best Orchestrations.