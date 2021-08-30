See Chicago’s Bianca Marroquín and Ana Villafañe Celebrate Broadway’s Return at Empire State Building

By Playbill Staff
Aug 30, 2021
 
The lighting ceremony was hosted at the NYC landmark August 30 as part of This Is Broadway.
Bianca Marroquín and Ana Villafañe Empire State Realty Trust

New York City grew brighter as Chicago’s Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín celebrated the return of Broadway with a lighting ceremony at the top of the Empire State Building August 30. The event, part of the launch of the This Is Broadway initiative, illuminated the top of the iconic landmark red in honor of red seats, curtains, and carpets inside Broadway houses.

This Is Broadway is the Broadway League’s new industry-wide campaign to welcome theatre lovers back to Times Square following the 18-month shut down. The campaign includes local markets, with ads on public transportation around NYC, plus a nationwide reach on social media and major publications to entice domestic travelers back to the Main Stem.

In addition to the lighting ceremony, several other events are planned to celebrate the return of Broadway, including the three-day outdoor festival Curtain Up! September 17-19.

For more information, visit ThisIsBroadway.org.

Bianca Marroquín and Ana Villafañe Empire State Realty Trust
Bianca Marroquín, Charlotte St. Martin, and Ana Villafañe Empire State Realty Trust
Bianca Marroquín and Ana Villafañe Empire State Realty Trust
Bianca Marroquín and Ana Villafañe Empire State Realty Trust
Bianca Marroquín and Ana Villafañe Empire State Realty Trust
Bianca Marroquín and Ana Villafañe Empire State Realty Trust
Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín Empire State Realty Trust
Lighting ceremony statues Empire State Realty Trust
Bianca Marroquín Empire State Realty Trust
Ana Villafañe Empire State Realty Trust
